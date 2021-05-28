News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:12 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM May 28, 2021
Police Stock Images

Police are appealing for witnesses to a common assault that took place in Beccles.  - Credit: Getty Images

A 13-year-old girl was grabbed by a man and told not to make any noise as she was walking down an alleyway near a supermarket. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the common assault that took place in Beccles. 

It happened in an alleyway behind the Tesco supermarket on George Westwood Way in the town on Tuesday, May 25, at around 5.30pm.  

According to a police spokesman, the female victim, aged 13, had left Tesco and was walking along the alleyway when a man approached her and grabbed her arm just above the wrist.  

The male said not to make any noise.  

The spokesman said the victim then managed to twist away from him and ran home. No injury was caused but the victim was very shocked and upset. 

Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw suspicious activity at around the time of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/27832/21.

You can also use the website, www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update  
 

