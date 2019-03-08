Search

Robbery victim taken to hospital following Eaton Park attack

PUBLISHED: 17:04 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 20 June 2019

The victim, who is in his 20s, was with a woman at Eaton Park in the early hours of Monday morning when the incident took place. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

A man was attacked and robbed of his bike while sitting in a Norwich park.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was with a woman at Eaton Park in the early hours of Monday morning when the incident took place.

Police said the pair, who were sitting on a bench by the park's pond, near to the cafe, were approached and spoken to by two men.

One of the men then assaulted the victim before stealing his bicycle.

The attack, which happened between 12.45am and 1am on June 17, resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment for cuts to his head.

Police said the first suspect is described as white, 5ft 10 tall, with short cropped hair, wearing a grey jumper with white stripes and tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect is described as white, 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 tall, of average build, with short brown hair, wearing a navy blue hooded top and possibly wearing a backpack.

The stolen bicycle is a red and white Hopper mountain bike with fat tyres.

- Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DC Scott Malcolmson at Norwich CID on 101.

- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

