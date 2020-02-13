Do you know him? Police appeal after theft of Prosecco, toilet roll and door

Prosecco, toilet roll and cash were among the items stolen in a spate of break-ins in a west Norfolk town.

A number of shops in Downham Market were broken into overnight between Monday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 21.

Shop owners from Noodlepip and Elizabeth the Florist said cash, funeral cards, a vintage door, a metal bench, Prosecco and toilet roll were stolen.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglaries in the town centre and are asking for help to identify him.

Anyone who recognises the man or the bike in the images, or anyone with information, should contact PC Andy Smith at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/5043/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.