Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police and residents working together to stop drug dealing

PUBLISHED: 20:51 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 11 August 2019

District and county councillor, Julie Brociek-Coulton, walking along an alleyway off Silver Street in 2018 with PC James Marrison, where there was evidence of drug users using the alley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

District and county councillor, Julie Brociek-Coulton, walking along an alleyway off Silver Street in 2018 with PC James Marrison, where there was evidence of drug users using the alley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police officers and residents  are working together to combat drug dealing in an urban community.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, who represents Norwich's Sewell ward on Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council, said the issue of drug dealing was still raised as a concern at public meetings with police.

The Sewell area covers Silver Road, Mousehold Avenue, Waterloo Road, Angel Road, Waterloo Road, Wall Road and the streets in-between.

But she praised the work of the eight-strong Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team which has responded well to concerns raised thanks to a dedicated email address.

The address - NorwichNorthLPC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk - was set-up a year ago after drug dealing became a major issue.

Mrs Brociek-Coulton, 55, who is also secretary of the Sewell Community Group and Friends, said: "Last year the issue blew up in our faces. People now know what they have got to do when they see something drug-related.

"There is still a lot of drug dealing going on. I think people are pretty devastated about it. The Sewell ward is a lovely area."

She added: "The police have worked fantastically well. We  have issues that are taken on board."

Regular community meetings are also held with the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team.

PC James Marrison, beat manager for silver triangle and Constitution Hill area and member of the team, said: "The Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team have been taking a positive attitude to any and all reports of drug-related matters, intelligence is received by way of telephone call, email and face-to-face interaction.

"This intelligence, which has noticeably increased since the rollout of the team email address, has assisted our quest to combat the supply of controlled drugs.

"Search warrants have been secured through the courts as a result of the community coming together and working with the police and we have had some very good results."

He added the team had noticed a decrease in calls from Sewell residents for police support in recent months.

PC Marrison believed that was because of "direct communication from the community and heightened presence in the area following their contact".

Most Read

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Tributes paid to life-long Norwich City fan and funeral director

David Bridge with his partnerTrish Belsey. Picture: Trish Belsey

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

You’ve never seen a train like this before! The Lights Express is coming to Norfolk

The North Norfolk Railway is planning a new 'Norfolk Lights Express' service this Christmas. The heritage railway, always known as the Poppy Line, runs between Sheringham and Holt. Picture: North Norfolk Railway

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Thrills and spills return at annual Cromer soapbox derby

Tom Taylor raced his Top Gun car soapbox in the annual Cromer Soapbox Derby, competitors were watched by hundreds of thrill-seekers who had lined the course. Picture: Neil Perry

Police and residents working together to stop drug dealing

District and county councillor, Julie Brociek-Coulton, walking along an alleyway off Silver Street in 2018 with PC James Marrison, where there was evidence of drug users using the alley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revenge porn victim backs Prime Minister’s police improvements

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Online fundraiser to help community farm care for rescue animals

Shona Howes (right), farm manager of Longwater Community Farm in Costessey, feeding the rescue sheep. She is pictured with (from left) Molly-Mae Reed, 10, Arthur Reed, 7, Elsie Reed, 8, and Matt Reed, 37, from Bedfield in Suffolk. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists