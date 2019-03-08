Police and residents working together to stop drug dealing

District and county councillor, Julie Brociek-Coulton, walking along an alleyway off Silver Street in 2018 with PC James Marrison, where there was evidence of drug users using the alley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Police officers and residents are working together to combat drug dealing in an urban community.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, who represents Norwich's Sewell ward on Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council, said the issue of drug dealing was still raised as a concern at public meetings with police.

The Sewell area covers Silver Road, Mousehold Avenue, Waterloo Road, Angel Road, Waterloo Road, Wall Road and the streets in-between.

But she praised the work of the eight-strong Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team which has responded well to concerns raised thanks to a dedicated email address.

The address - NorwichNorthLPC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk - was set-up a year ago after drug dealing became a major issue.

Mrs Brociek-Coulton, 55, who is also secretary of the Sewell Community Group and Friends, said: "Last year the issue blew up in our faces. People now know what they have got to do when they see something drug-related.

"There is still a lot of drug dealing going on. I think people are pretty devastated about it. The Sewell ward is a lovely area."

She added: "The police have worked fantastically well. We have issues that are taken on board."

Regular community meetings are also held with the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team.

PC James Marrison, beat manager for silver triangle and Constitution Hill area and member of the team, said: "The Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team have been taking a positive attitude to any and all reports of drug-related matters, intelligence is received by way of telephone call, email and face-to-face interaction.

"This intelligence, which has noticeably increased since the rollout of the team email address, has assisted our quest to combat the supply of controlled drugs.

"Search warrants have been secured through the courts as a result of the community coming together and working with the police and we have had some very good results."

He added the team had noticed a decrease in calls from Sewell residents for police support in recent months.

PC Marrison believed that was because of "direct communication from the community and heightened presence in the area following their contact".