Hearing to reclaim cash after £1m Mercedes van thefts delayed

Published: 12:45 PM March 1, 2021

A court hearing to claw back ill-gotten gains from a man convicted of being the technical brains behind a gang that stole more than £1m worth of Mercedes vans has been adjourned.

A network of thieves scoured the East of England to find and steal a host of Mercedes Sprinter vans which all had their electronic ignition switches (EIS) removed.

Norwich Crown Court heard the switches were taken to Miroslav Pesko, who had the knowledge and equipment to read the data and reprogramme it - enabling the gang to put the updated switches in the vans and steal the vehicles without being tracked.

Pesko, 41, formerly of Middlesex, was jailed for five years and four months in November last year after being found guilty of conspiracy to steal between January 2017 and September 2019.

He appeared at court on Monday, March 1 via videolink for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

The case was adjourned until June 1 for another mention.



