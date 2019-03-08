'This includes weed': City beauty spot demands police patrols to stamp out smoking

The Plantation Garden is being blighted by drug use and smoking, according to its trustees, who have asked for police patrols to stamp out the problem. Photo: Archant Archant

A city garden is being blighted by drug use and smoking, according to its trustees, who have asked for police patrols to stamp out the problem.

Trustees of @PlantationGdn have declared garden a no-smoking area. This includes smoking weed. We profoundly apologise to visitors whose time in the garden is spoilt by smokers. We have asked for Police patrols. — PlantationGdn (@PlantationGdn) August 30, 2019

The Plantation Garden, tucked away on Norwich's Earlham Road, offers visitors a secluded spot in the centre of the city.

But trustees of the volunteer-run garden say the place's peaceful nature is being "spoilt" by smoking and illegal substance use.

In a statement shared on social media, a spokesperson for the Plantation Garden said: "Trustees of the Plantation Garden have declared the garden a no-smoking area.

"This includes smoking weed."

They added: "We profoundly apologise to visitors whose time in the garden is spoilt by smokers. We have asked for police patrols."

And a post on the garden's Facebook page stated: "This is a polite reminder that we do not allow dogs in the garden (other than assistance dogs) and we do not permit smoking or alcohol use.

"The police are aware of regular anti social activity that is occurring and we have asked that they patrol the garden.

"Please be respectful and think of other people by observing these regulations."

And visitors to the garden shared their frustration over the issues, with some taking to social media to air their concerns.

Gary Price said: "Wow, some people just have no respect.

"Very nice place to visit and this behaviour has no place in the gardens."

While Mark Lee said: "My son was hoping to find a peaceful bolt hole but had the same experience with the drinking and smoking on his first visit.

"Unfortunately I think it's put him off for good.

"Such a shame."

Lyn Coleman added: "What a shame that you would need to put up a notice like this.

"There are always those who will seek to spoil the enjoyment of these beautiful places.

"Very glad of the alcohol and smoking ban."

And Nadine Weeks said: "When we visited a few weeks ago we came across a group of lads drinking and smoking weed with music blaring out.

"It is such a shame that they decide to do this at such a beautiful place.

"The police did come whilst we were there and sorted it."

Norfolk Police were approached for comment, but were unable to confirm whether patrols of the garden would take place ahead of publication.

