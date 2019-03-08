Search

Advanced search

'This includes weed': City beauty spot demands police patrols to stamp out smoking

PUBLISHED: 06:45 31 August 2019

The Plantation Garden is being blighted by drug use and smoking, according to its trustees, who have asked for police patrols to stamp out the problem. Photo: Archant

The Plantation Garden is being blighted by drug use and smoking, according to its trustees, who have asked for police patrols to stamp out the problem. Photo: Archant

Archant

A city garden is being blighted by drug use and smoking, according to its trustees, who have asked for police patrols to stamp out the problem.

The Plantation Garden, tucked away on Norwich's Earlham Road, offers visitors a secluded spot in the centre of the city.

But trustees of the volunteer-run garden say the place's peaceful nature is being "spoilt" by smoking and illegal substance use.

In a statement shared on social media, a spokesperson for the Plantation Garden said: "Trustees of the Plantation Garden have declared the garden a no-smoking area.

"This includes smoking weed."

The Plantation Garden is being blighted by drug use and smoking, according to its trustees, who have asked for police patrols to stamp out the problem. Photo: ArchantThe Plantation Garden is being blighted by drug use and smoking, according to its trustees, who have asked for police patrols to stamp out the problem. Photo: Archant

They added: "We profoundly apologise to visitors whose time in the garden is spoilt by smokers. We have asked for police patrols."

And a post on the garden's Facebook page stated: "This is a polite reminder that we do not allow dogs in the garden (other than assistance dogs) and we do not permit smoking or alcohol use.

"The police are aware of regular anti social activity that is occurring and we have asked that they patrol the garden.

"Please be respectful and think of other people by observing these regulations."

And visitors to the garden shared their frustration over the issues, with some taking to social media to air their concerns.

Gary Price said: "Wow, some people just have no respect.

You may also want to watch:

"Very nice place to visit and this behaviour has no place in the gardens."

While Mark Lee said: "My son was hoping to find a peaceful bolt hole but had the same experience with the drinking and smoking on his first visit.

"Unfortunately I think it's put him off for good.

"Such a shame."

Lyn Coleman added: "What a shame that you would need to put up a notice like this.

"There are always those who will seek to spoil the enjoyment of these beautiful places.

"Very glad of the alcohol and smoking ban."

And Nadine Weeks said: "When we visited a few weeks ago we came across a group of lads drinking and smoking weed with music blaring out.

"It is such a shame that they decide to do this at such a beautiful place.

"The police did come whilst we were there and sorted it."

Norfolk Police were approached for comment, but were unable to confirm whether patrols of the garden would take place ahead of publication.

- Do you think the Plantation Garden should be a smoke-free space? Email reporter Jessica.Frank-Keyes@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Firefighters called after combine harvester catches fire

Fire engine. Picture: Chris Bishop

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

‘This includes weed’: City beauty spot demands police patrols to stamp out smoking

The Plantation Garden is being blighted by drug use and smoking, according to its trustees, who have asked for police patrols to stamp out the problem. Photo: Archant

‘Our struggle for justice after nightmare building jobs’

Customers have described their struggles to get redress after being let down by their builders. Picture: Archant

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

David Freezer: Canaries have to remain in attack mode against West Ham – and stats back their approach

Will it be Ibrahim Amadou, left, or Christoph Zimmermann, right, who starts for Norwich City in central defence at West Ham? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists