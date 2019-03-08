Arsonist set fire to shed in Norwich causing explosion

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An arsonist caused an explosion after setting fire to a garden shed containing gas canisters on New Years Day, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phillip Powley, 54, had been drinking when he went to the address in Gowing Road, Norwich, and started the blaze by setting fire to a blanket, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said the shed was near to a garage at the property but fortunately no one was hurt in the explosion but the shed and its contents were completely destroyed.

You may also want to watch:

Ms O'Donovan said that there was no impact statement from the victim.

Powley of Devonshire Street, Norwich, admitted arson on January 1, this year.

After hearing Powley had a number of problems but was now seeking help, Judge Stephen Holt jailed him for two years, suspended for two years.

Michael Clare, for Powley, said he was addressing his difficulties and had now fully engaged with his GP and agencies offering him support.