Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Arsonist set fire to shed in Norwich causing explosion

PUBLISHED: 12:03 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 19 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An arsonist caused an explosion after setting fire to a garden shed containing gas canisters on New Years Day, a court heard.

Phillip Powley, 54, had been drinking when he went to the address in Gowing Road, Norwich, and started the blaze by setting fire to a blanket, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said the shed was near to a garage at the property but fortunately no one was hurt in the explosion but the shed and its contents were completely destroyed.

You may also want to watch:

Ms O'Donovan said that there was no impact statement from the victim.

Powley of Devonshire Street, Norwich, admitted arson on January 1, this year.

After hearing Powley had a number of problems but was now seeking help, Judge Stephen Holt jailed him for two years, suspended for two years.

Michael Clare, for Powley, said he was addressing his difficulties and had now fully engaged with his GP and agencies offering him support.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Appeal after 74-year-old goes missing from village home

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Roger Gibbard, 74, who has gone missing from his home in Brancaster. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person escapes bungalow fire in early hours

Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling the blaze at a property in Watton early this morning (Monday, August 19). Photo: Google Streetview

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Appeal after 74-year-old goes missing from village home

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Roger Gibbard, 74, who has gone missing from his home in Brancaster. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person escapes bungalow fire in early hours

Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling the blaze at a property in Watton early this morning (Monday, August 19). Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Tom Trybull savours Teemu Pukki's opening Norwich City goal in the 3-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United: Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

‘A light has gone out in our lives’: Tributes to ‘Mrs Southwold’ who served council for 17 years

Tributes have been paid to former Southwold mayor Sue Doy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists