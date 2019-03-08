Search

Judge gets tough after murder accused refuses to leave his cell

PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 30 July 2019

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A man accused of a Norwich murder could be forced to appear in court tomorrow, having refused to leave his cell for the second time.

Peter Bruton, of no fixed abode, stayed put this morning instead of attending the Norwich Crown Court plea and directions hearing into his case.

The 26-year-old, who is accused of murdering 39-year-old James Greene at a flat at Dolphin Grove on June 4, also refused to leave his cell for a hearing on June 11.

At today's brief hearing, Judge David Goodin agreed to adjourn the case for 24 hours but ordered that the defendant "be produced" in court on Wednesday, July 31.

A trial date has already been pencilled in for November 11.

Mr Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following the incident at Dolphin Grove two days earlier.

The family of Mr Greene said they were "devastated and shocked" by his death.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

