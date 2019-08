One person killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road.

The collision happened between the A140 and the B1150 at around 10.30pm Wednesday evening and one person has been killed.

Following the crash, police closed a section of the A1270 in both directions.

The section was reopened in the early hours this morning.

More to follow.