Jailed in September: paedophiles, attackers, and cocaine dealers

Published: 6:59 AM October 2, 2021

Benjamin Merrifield and Russell Roberts were among two of those jailed in Norfolk this month. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Members of a cocaine supply ring and multiple paedophiles are among those who were jailed in Norfolk in September.

Lewis Hannant and Russell Roberts

Lewis Hannant, 33, and Russell Roberts, 25, were two of eight men jailed for being part of a cocaine supply ring in Lowestoft.

The two were sentenced on September 1, with Hannant receiving 28 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and Roberts receiving 18 imprisonment for the same crime.

Lewis Hannant and Russell Roberts. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Hannant was arrested after being found in possession of a small quantity of cocaine when he was pulled over in a car belonging to another accomplice in the supply ring.

Further investigations by the police uncovered the sizeable organised drug supply ring led by Loizos Couma, which led to the arrest of Roberts.

Dominic McCardle, Ashley Stuhler and Selena Parker

A trio who kidnapped and imprisoned a man for six hours over an unpaid debt wept in the dock as they were jailed for a total of 10 years.

The terrified victim was said to be "unable to go out for six months without looking over his shoulder" after the trio forced him to get into a car and kept him in a flat in The Elms, Brandon.

From left to right, Dominic McCardle, Ashley Stuhler and Selena Parker - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Parker, 35, of High Street, Brandon, was given a three-year jail sentence. McCardle and Stuhler received three years and six months for their part in the crime.

Chantelle Miller

An unlicensed driver who killed a couple in a Norfolk crash has been given a 12-month jail sentence.

The 33-year-old was travelling up from London to visit someone in prison when she drifted into the opposite carriageway, hitting Mr and Mrs Crawford.

The couple, who were both in their 70s, died as a result of the crash.

Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving.

Jamie Felmingham

Jamie Felmingham assaulted two prison officers in Norwich jail when trouble started among inmates.

When other officers attended the disturbance as back-up, Felmingham pushed a floor cleaner down the stairs, which struck another prison officer causing a cut above his eye, which needed treatment.

Felmingham admitted the assault on an emergency worker, and was given six months in jail.

Richard Hindry leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Richard Hindry

Hindry was rushing to take his son to a school event when he caused a fatal crash on the A47.

Since the crash, Hindry was convicted for speeding at 87mph on the A47 in January this year.

Jailing Hindry for 15 months, Judge Katharine Moore said he had a history of poor driving.

Allen Turner

Allen Turner was one of three men who smashed their way into a Costessey home with pickaxes.

Allen Turner, 45, was jailed for an aggravated assault in Costessey. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Turner suffered stab wounds to the thigh when one of his victims fought back.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an extended period of two years on licence.

Tyrone Castles

Dr Tyrone Murray Castles, 59, admitted to a number of indecent assaults on boys under 14 years of age and two serious sexual offences on one boy.

The offences are said to have taken place in the late 1980s and early 1990s, while Castles taught at Glebe House School, in Hunstanton, involving five victims.

The former teacher has been given a 25-year sentence, with 24 years in custody and one year extra on licence.

Former teacher Tyrone Castles, who has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences against boys - Credit: Chris Bishop

Declan Clifford and Lee Selvarajah

Declan Clifford and Lee Selvarajah were involved in a late-night attack on two men following a Christmas party at Center Parcs at Elveden.

Clifford, 29, admitted to three offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He also has to pay £2,000 compensation to a man who suffered a broken wrist and £400 compensation to a woman who was pushed over.

Selvarajah, 28, admitted to assault causing actual bodily harm and was given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation to the man who suffered the broken nose.

Daniel Cornell, of no fixed abode, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday September 10, where he was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Daniel Cornell

Daniel Cornell, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and theft, following two incidents in Lowestoft.

The first occurred overnight between August 8 and August 9 in 2020 at a property in Yarmouth Road where euros, cash and jewellery were stolen.

A further incident occurred at some point between August 14 and August 19 last year at a property, also in Yarmouth Road.

Cornell has been sentenced to 54 months in prison.

Paul Weekley

Paul Weekley, 61, was previously jailed for three years and four months for having secret online sex chats with a girl he believed to be a 12-year-old called Becca.

But the Attorney General's Office referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

The court has now ruled that Weekley's jail term should be increased to six years and eight months with an extension period of four years on licence.

A "very high risk" sex offender, Paul Weekley, was snared by police after he groomed a 12 year-old girl online who turned out to be an undercover officer. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Weekley, from Great Yarmouth, had admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to engage in sexual activity in front of a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted possession of indecent photographs of children and breaching a previous sexual harm prevention order.

Benjamin Merrifield

Benjamin Merrifield, 36, was sentenced to three years and four months in jail when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (September 20) having admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16.

He also admitted two counts of attempting to incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Benjamin Merrifield was on of the people jailed in Norfolk this month. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Rushit Protoduari

Rushit Protoduari, of Crewe, was stopped by officers in Lowestoft.

The 27-year-old was arrested after police discovered a bag containing around 2kg of cannabis, which had a street value of £15,000, in the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and money laundering.

The man was handed a 26-week jail sentence by magistrates.

Michael Smith

Michael Smith, 64, was convicted of a total of 17 sexual offences, 15 of which were against one victim and two, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, were committed against a second victim.

Convicted sex offender Michael Smith. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The offences happened to the victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, over a four-year period between 2014 and 2018.

Norwich Crown Court heard Smith continued to abuse one of the vulnerable victims after he had finished school.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Smith he was "an extremely troubling man", as he sentenced Smith to an extended 28-yeat sentence made up of 21 years in prison and seven on licence.