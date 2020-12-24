News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pedestrian hurt after Christmas Eve crash in Norwich city centre

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:05 PM December 24, 2020   
Brazengate at the junction with Queens Road, where the council are planning some changes. Picture: D

Brazengate in Norwich where emergency services were called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a car. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Emergency services were called following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near Sainsbury's in Norwich city centre.

Police called shortly before 12.10pm on Thursday to Brazengate in Norwich, near Sainsbury's Queens Road, following reports of a collision involving a car and female pedestrian.

A cycling paramedic from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) initially attended but and an ambulance was also called to the scene.

It is believed the pedestrian suffered a head injury as a result of the incident.

The driver of the car involved remained on scene following the crash and was being spoken to by officers.


