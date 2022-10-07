Warning after Paypal crypto scammers target Norfolk

A warning has been issued following reports of a fake Paypal email scamming people out of money.

It follows people in Norfolk receiving emails purporting to be from PayPal which advised them to open a crypto currency account.

The Bitcoin scam asks them to download software, includes an attachment, or makes them visit a fake website to verify the transaction.

Norfolk Trading Standards warned not to click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and “never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details”.

It urged people to check PayPal information on common email scams and advice on how to avoid them.

If you have been a victim of fraud or cybercrime, you can report it to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040. You can also report it to Norfolk Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 113.