Man accused of attempted murder after two women stabbed in Norwich appears in court

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich Archant

A man charged with attempted murder following an incident in Norwich where two women suffered stab wounds appeared for a further hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Paul Brine, 66, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges at a previous hearing.

Andrew Thompson, for Brine, said that they were still waiting for an update on a psychiatric report for Brine.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Brine was charged following an incident on Riverside Road, in Norwich, on November 8, last year, in which two woman, in their 60s and 70s suffered stab wounds outside an address on the road.

Both women were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.