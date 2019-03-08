Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man accused of attempted murder after two women stabbed in Norwich appears in court

PUBLISHED: 12:32 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 21 August 2019

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Archant

A man charged with attempted murder following an incident in Norwich where two women suffered stab wounds appeared for a further hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Paul Brine, 66, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges at a previous hearing.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Thompson, for Brine, said that they were still waiting for an update on a psychiatric report for Brine.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Brine was charged following an incident on Riverside Road, in Norwich, on November 8, last year, in which two woman, in their 60s and 70s suffered stab wounds outside an address on the road.

Both women were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Shop owner slapped with £12,000 electricity bill he claims is down to cannabis farm upstairs

Rajendran Sivasutharjanan has to pay a £12,000 electricity bill he claims he didn't use. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is this dangerous? Debate over video of three youngsters riding bike in busy road

A video has captured three youngsters riding a bike down Bury Road, in Thetford. Picture: Paul Simpson

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Man accused of attempted murder after two women stabbed in Norwich appears in court

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists