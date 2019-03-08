Police up patrols at anti-social ‘hotspot’ following attack on 82-year-old man

The ruins of St Mary's Priory in Beeston Regis, near Sheringham, where an 82-year-old man was assaulted after a dispute with youths.

Police officers have increased their patrols at a north Norfolk monument following an attack on an 82-year-old man.

North Norfolk police confirmed on Twitter that they would be putting on more patrols the area around the Priory of St Mary in Beeston Regis, near Sheringham.

It comes following an assault on the man who was punched at the site branded an anti-social behaviour hotspot.

Police posted the message at 6.40pm on Friday April 5.

It read: “Increased patrols of The Priory, #BeestonRegis near #Sheringham Helping local residents to keep an eye on this National Monument. #CommunityPolicing #987.”

An 82-year-old was involved in an argument with a group of 12 youths at around 1pm on Saturday, March 9.

The assault reportedly saw the man punched twice in the shoulder by a female youth and squared up to after trying to photograph the group.

After the attack, a police spokesperson confirmed that officers would be increasing patrols in the area to tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour.

St Mary’s Priory was listed as a monument by English Heritage last year.

- Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheringham Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.