Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police up patrols at anti-social ‘hotspot’ following attack on 82-year-old man

PUBLISHED: 20:02 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 05 April 2019

The ruins of St Mary's Priory in Beeston Regis, near Sheringham, where an 82-year-old man was assaulted after a dispute with youths. Picture: EVELYN SIMAK

The ruins of St Mary's Priory in Beeston Regis, near Sheringham, where an 82-year-old man was assaulted after a dispute with youths. Picture: EVELYN SIMAK

Archant

Police officers have increased their patrols at a north Norfolk monument following an attack on an 82-year-old man.

https://twitter.com/NorthNorfPolice/status/1114221185317986305

North Norfolk police confirmed on Twitter that they would be putting on more patrols the area around the Priory of St Mary in Beeston Regis, near Sheringham.

It comes following an assault on the man who was punched at the site branded an anti-social behaviour hotspot.

Police posted the message at 6.40pm on Friday April 5.

It read: “Increased patrols of The Priory, #BeestonRegis near #Sheringham Helping local residents to keep an eye on this National Monument. #CommunityPolicing #987.”

An 82-year-old was involved in an argument with a group of 12 youths at around 1pm on Saturday, March 9.

The assault reportedly saw the man punched twice in the shoulder by a female youth and squared up to after trying to photograph the group.

After the attack, a police spokesperson confirmed that officers would be increasing patrols in the area to tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour.

St Mary’s Priory was listed as a monument by English Heritage last year.

- Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheringham Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.

Most Read

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Pub manager from Norwich stole £7,000 from venue before disappearing

The Hereward pub in Ely. Picture Google.

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after hit and run crash in Norwich

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Twenty-year-old hit speeds of 120mph during police chase with three children in the car

Coltsfoot Way in Thetford where police found the BMW X5. Picture Google.

Jobs at risk for staff ahead of department store closure, despite vow

Staff at the closing Beales department store in Lowestoft now face a redundancy consultation. Picture: Greta Levy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists