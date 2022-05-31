Man, 23, pays £2,000 in fines after dumping waste-filled caravan

A 23-year-old was ordered to pay up to £2,000 in fines after dumping a static home filled with waste in Wymondham - Credit: South Norfolk Council

A 23-year-old was ordered to pay up to £2,000 in fines after dumping a static home filled with waste in south Norfolk.

Patrick Doran, of Greenfield Park, in Wymondham, was found guilty of depositing waste without an environmental permit at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Friday, May 20.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £500, including costs of £1,500 to South Norfolk Council and a £50 victim surcharge.

It comes after a static caravan was found fly-tipped at land off Spooner Row in Wymondham back in July 2021.

The 30ft long static home was filled with domestic waste and was in a dilapidated state.

A 23-year-old was ordered to pay up to £2,000 in fines after dumping a static home filled with waste in Wymondham - Credit: South Norfolk Council

A number of personal items were found inside the caravan which enabled officers to trace it back to Doran.

Council officers worked closely with Norfolk Police to secure body cam footage of an earlier visit made to a caravan site.

This confirmed the caravan's presence at the location prior to it being fly-tipped in a nearby field.

South Norfolk councillor Graham Minshull, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Fly tipping costs tax-payers thousands of pounds each year to clear up and will not be tolerated in South Norfolk.

"It is not just those who fly-tip that are at risk of receiving a fine.

"Householders have a responsibility to ask anyone offering to clear their waste where they are going to be taking it and to ensure they are a licensed waste handler.

"Any waste found dumped that relates to you, could see you issued with a fine, so don’t risk it.

"If you are caught fly-tipping, the council can not only fine you but take you to court and prosecute you, which may result in a prison sentence."

You can report fly-tipping in South Norfolk here.