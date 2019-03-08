'With one knock at the door my whole world fell apart' - mother speaks out after loss of partner in skip hire firm accident

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident at Baldwin Skip Hire in Besthorpe. The company's managing director has been sentenced for health and safety offences in relation to Mr Criddle's death. Picture: Family of James Criddle Family of James Criddle

The partner and mother of a man who died in an accident at a skip hire firm have described him as a "wonderful person" in moving statements read out in court.

James Criddle. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police. James Criddle. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, was sentenced to a year in jail on Friday after the death of James Criddle, 29, in May 2017.

Mr Criddle's clothing became caught in machinery and he suffocated at Baldwin Skip Hire in Besthorpe.

During the sentencing, Mr Criddle's partner Holly Eagling, who is also mother to their seven-year-old daughter Lexi, bravely read out her victim impact statement.

Miss Eagling, who described Mr Criddle as a "wonderful person", said: "He was the love of my life, my world, my soulmate, my rock my everything."

Miss Eagling said since the birth of their daughter, in October 2011, Mr Criddle worked as hard as he could for his family until his death.

She said: "On 15 May 2017 with one knock at the door my whole world fell apart."

She said her daughter wakes at night "begging me to bring her daddy back" adding that it's "heartbreaking".

She said the "hopes and dreams" of her "little family are gone" and when Lexi asks about her daddy she tells her he is "in the stars".

She said: "She loves him as did he her. There are times she clings to me not wanting to let me go, maybe thinking that I will go out the door and not come back."

Miss Eagling described how she was left "heartbroken" after his death and has been left "angry" and with "so many questions" about "how this has been allowed to happen".

She said: "I'm angry that Jimmy died in the way that he did.

"He won't get to see his little girl grow up. Jimmy won't get to give his daughter away at her wedding nor to be a granddad."

She said she was "still grieving" and was not sure if she would ever stop.

She told the court that on some days her anger "totally consumes" her and that she was "always anxious".

The court was also read a victim statement from Mr Criddle's mother Naomi who said that "no mother should ever have to bury their child".

She said he was "happy" with Holly, Lexi and about to start a new job.

He was also planning to get married to Holly when "his life was cut short".

Angry and devastated by his death, she said her son was "let down" by those that "will have to live with that on their conscience", adding "I still can't believe Jimmy is gone."

The company, Baldwin Skip Hire, has already pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety duties to an employee in a separate charge.

It was fined £75, 000 by judge Robinson.