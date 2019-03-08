Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'With one knock at the door my whole world fell apart' - mother speaks out after loss of partner in skip hire firm accident

PUBLISHED: 14:27 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 17 May 2019

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident at Baldwin Skip Hire in Besthorpe. The company's managing director has been sentenced for health and safety offences in relation to Mr Criddle's death. Picture: Family of James Criddle

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident at Baldwin Skip Hire in Besthorpe. The company's managing director has been sentenced for health and safety offences in relation to Mr Criddle's death. Picture: Family of James Criddle

Family of James Criddle

The partner and mother of a man who died in an accident at a skip hire firm have described him as a "wonderful person" in moving statements read out in court.

James Criddle. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.James Criddle. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, was sentenced to a year in jail on Friday after the death of James Criddle, 29, in May 2017.

Mr Criddle's clothing became caught in machinery and he suffocated at Baldwin Skip Hire in Besthorpe.

During the sentencing, Mr Criddle's partner Holly Eagling, who is also mother to their seven-year-old daughter Lexi, bravely read out her victim impact statement.

Miss Eagling, who described Mr Criddle as a "wonderful person", said: "He was the love of my life, my world, my soulmate, my rock my everything."

MORE: Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker



Miss Eagling said since the birth of their daughter, in October 2011, Mr Criddle worked as hard as he could for his family until his death.

She said: "On 15 May 2017 with one knock at the door my whole world fell apart."

She said her daughter wakes at night "begging me to bring her daddy back" adding that it's "heartbreaking".

She said the "hopes and dreams" of her "little family are gone" and when Lexi asks about her daddy she tells her he is "in the stars".

She said: "She loves him as did he her. There are times she clings to me not wanting to let me go, maybe thinking that I will go out the door and not come back."

You may also want to watch:

Miss Eagling described how she was left "heartbroken" after his death and has been left "angry" and with "so many questions" about "how this has been allowed to happen".

She said: "I'm angry that Jimmy died in the way that he did.

"He won't get to see his little girl grow up. Jimmy won't get to give his daughter away at her wedding nor to be a granddad."

She said she was "still grieving" and was not sure if she would ever stop.

She told the court that on some days her anger "totally consumes" her and that she was "always anxious".

The court was also read a victim statement from Mr Criddle's mother Naomi who said that "no mother should ever have to bury their child".

She said he was "happy" with Holly, Lexi and about to start a new job.

He was also planning to get married to Holly when "his life was cut short".

Angry and devastated by his death, she said her son was "let down" by those that "will have to live with that on their conscience", adding "I still can't believe Jimmy is gone."

The company, Baldwin Skip Hire, has already pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety duties to an employee in a separate charge.

It was fined £75, 000 by judge Robinson.

Related articles

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Norfolk man to be sentenced after death of worker caught in machinery

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Drink driver smashed into wall at school bus stop

A driver who crashed into a wall in Yaxley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Norfolk’s newest town takes its place on the map

Long Stratton has changed status from a village to a town to reflect its growing size. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists