Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Doddery' parrot could die from stress after being stolen

PUBLISHED: 13:17 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 14 July 2019

'Doddery old gentleman' Burt, whose owner fears could die of stress after being stolen Picture: Swallow Aquatics

'Doddery old gentleman' Burt, whose owner fears could die of stress after being stolen Picture: Swallow Aquatics

Archant

The owner of an elderly parrot which was stolen in a raid on its aviary said he doubts the bird will survive the stress of being snatched from his cage.

The parrots which have been stolen from Swallow Aquatics, at East Harling Picture: Swallow AquaticsThe parrots which have been stolen from Swallow Aquatics, at East Harling Picture: Swallow Aquatics

Burt, a 50-year-old African grey, was taken along with three other birds from Swallow Aquatics at East Harling.

Staff arrived for work on Saturday to find their aviary doors had been forced.

African greys Burt and Daisy and macaws Albert and Lily were missing.

Dylan Prest, general manager at Swallow, had owned Burt for 30 years, since he finished his career as a breeding bird at the age of 20.

A padlock which was cut using bolt croppers Picture: Swallow AquaticsA padlock which was cut using bolt croppers Picture: Swallow Aquatics

"He's no good as a pet because he's elderly," he said. "He's no good for breeding because he's elderly.

You may also want to watch:

"He's just a doddery old gentleman who was here on retirement. It seems amazing to steal him. I suspect the stress will kill him off." Mr Prest said the other birds stolen had found their way to Swallow because they were unwanted.

"One of the macaws is a bit of a delinquent," he said. "He's quite bad-tempered so I'd be surprised if whoever stole him didn't get bitten." One of the other parrots was re-homed at Swallow last year after being found abandoned in an empty flat without food or water when a new tenant moved in.

The doors of the aviary which was broken ionto Picture: Swallow AquaticsThe doors of the aviary which was broken ionto Picture: Swallow Aquatics

The theft of the birds has gone viral online, with thousands of shares and messages of support for staff at Swallow. So far, no news of the parrots has emerged. Police are aware of the break-in.

Mr Prest said: "It's been really good I'm really impressed. I've had people say they came here and saw Burt when they were kids."

Jayne Sutton posted on facebook: "I had the pleasure of having a wonderful conversation with Bert a couple of years ago at Swallow Aquatics and as a parrot owner and lover know how much this is impacting Bert and his friends. My thoughts are with all concerned."

Merie Lancaster posted: "I'm shocked. My son and I often stopped and chatted with these beautiful birds."

Karuna Raina said: "They are gorgeous I hope they are safe and found soon." 

Most Read

A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

The Mill at Newton by Castle Acre offers a number of distinctive character features along with views of the beautiful River Nar. Pictures: Savills

Norwich City transfer rumours: Oliveira exit moves a step closer

Nelson Oliveira looks set to leave Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

‘You’re taking my flowers for my baby’ - anger after tributes to dead teenager are removed from roadside

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH LIVE: Arminia Bielefeld v Norwich City – first friendly of Canaries’ training camp in Germany

Pre-season kicks up a notch for Norwich City this afternoon when they take on Arminia Bielefeld Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists