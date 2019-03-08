Parents of teenage hacker admit helping him by transferring cryptocurrency

The parents of a convicted teenage hacker from Norwich have admitted helping him by moving ill-gotten cryptocurrency from a seized bitcoin wallet.

Nineteen-year-old Elliott Gunton was jailed for 20 months in August for hacking offences and money laundering.

He was previously convicted of hacking TalkTalk when he was 16.

Although he was given a prison sentence last month he was immediately released as he had already served the time while on remand.

He was ordered to pay back more than £400,000.

His mother, Carlie Gunton, 44, of Mounteney Close, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property.

The court heard that between August 3 2018 and September 6 2018 she "transferred cryptocurrency by means of moving those funds beyond the controls of a seized hardware wallet, knowing or suspecting it to represent in whole or in part and whether directly or indirectly the proceeds of criminal conduct".

Gunton's father, Jason Gunton, 45, of Sunderland Close, Norwich, admitted the same charge at an earlier hearing. He also admitted perverting the course of justice.

Judge Stephen Holt said Carlie Gunton's guilty plea was "on the basis she was helping her teenage son".

He told her: "Your involvement was down to misguidedly helping your son.

"Although it may well have crossed the custody threshold, immediate prison isn't required in this case."

He bailed her to return to the court on Wednesday, where both she and Jason Gunton will be sentenced.