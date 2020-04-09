Search

Dog bites woman on bottom in park

PUBLISHED: 12:53 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 09 April 2020

Pakefield Park. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A dog owner is being sought by police after her pet bit a woman on the bottom.

The woman was walking in Pakefield Park, on Laxfield Way, Lowestoft, with her two children when the dog, which was off the lead, approached her and attacked, drawing blood.

The incident occurred between 12.45pm and 1pm on Tuesday, April 7, and left the woman and her children shaken.

The dog is believed to have belonged to another woman, who had a number of other dogs on a lead in the park.

The owner made no effort to speak to the woman.

Anyone with information about her identity, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20270/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dog bites woman on bottom in park

