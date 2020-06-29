Two jailed following attack which left victim with lacerated liver

Two men have been jailed following a “callous and sustained” attack on a vulnerable man who suffered a string of serious injuries.

The victim, in his 40s, was left with three broken ribs, a lacerated liver, a broken nose, back and facial injuries after the unprovoked attack in a block of flats in Lowestoft.

Wally Allgood, 43, and Shane Borrett, 32, were each jailed for 22 months apiece for causing grievous bodily harm after the incident in Lowestoft in January.

Police were called at 5.50pm on Saturday, January 11, after the injured man was found near a stairwell in a block of flats on Stanley Street in the town.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack.

Detectives began an investigation and on Sunday, January 12, Wally Allgood, of Stanley Street, was arrested and later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Borrett, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday, January 21, in connection with the assault and later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A police spokesman said: “The victim met Allgood and Borrett earlier in the day and all three men went to a flat on Stanley Street.

“They spent the afternoon drinking together and then an altercation took place in which the victim was punched and kicked by the defendants. The victim tried to leave the flat and was grabbed and then pushed down the communal stairs.

“A member of the public found the barely conscious victim and called emergency services.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment which required surgery.

“He is still recovering from the effects of the assault.”

Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, June 26, Allgood and Borrett both pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

They were each sentenced to 22-months’ imprisonment and given a five-year restraining order against the victim.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Constable Matthew Fox said: “This was a callous and sustained attack on a vulnerable man unable to defend himself.

“The effects of this unprovoked attack remain with the victim who is thankful to the police for bringing those responsible to justice.”