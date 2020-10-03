Police believe there could be more victims of predatory paedophile

Anthony Lewis custody image. PIC; Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

There could be yet more victims of a “predatory paedophile” who was jailed for the gravest campaign of sex abuse against five victims over a 20-year period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

DC Verity Holmes. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary. DC Verity Holmes. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Anthony Lewis, 58, who also goes by the names Chaz, Chas, Charlie and Tony, worked as an entertainer and would target his victims by setting up talent show companies, preying on young children under the guise of getting them gigs and making them famous.

Lewis was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years before he is considered eligible for parole after he admitted nine counts of rape, 10 counts of indecent assault and one count of assault by penetration against his victims between 1987 and 2007 in Norfolk, Surrey, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and London.

But it is thought there could be other victims out there and police have urged anyone who might have been targeted by Lewis, who lived in Northamptonshire, to contact them.

Detective constable Verity Holmes, investigating officer from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Tony Lewis worked in the entertainment industry, as well as with youth clubs, church and volunteer groups.

Anthony Lewis in 1990s PIC; Norfolk Constabulary. Anthony Lewis in 1990s PIC; Norfolk Constabulary.

“His work took him all over the country. It is highly likely there are further victims out there. Lewis would set up companies, creating the opportunity to befriend parents and in turn groom vulnerable children, under the promise of gigs and stardom. He would also target charity groups and sports clubs for the same reason.”

She added: “Every allegation of child abuse, no matter when it was committed, is fully investigated. We have specialist officers who can help and guide victims through the process. I would urge anyone who has been affected by this case to contact police.”

After Lewis was jailed last month Det Con Holmes said the sentence has brought “some degree of comfort” to the victims in “knowing he cannot harm anyone else”.

The officer, who was commended by the judge for her handling of the investigation, said: “I have worked closely with all them throughout this case and it is clear that coming forward and pursuing justice is not an easy thing to do and we fully acknowledge that.”

Anthony Lewis, early 2000s. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Anthony Lewis, early 2000s. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

• Anyone with information should call police on 101.