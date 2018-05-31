Search

Advanced search

Order made to protect public from convicted Norwich sex offender

PUBLISHED: 12:43 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 29 April 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man jailed after he admitted sexual offences against a teenage girl has been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Brandon Fake, 21, met the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons but was under 16 at the time, on the internet and became involved in a sexual relationship.

Fake, of Elizabeth Fry Road, Norwich, was jailed for 27 months in March after he previously admitted three counts of sexual activity of a child and meeting a child following sexual grooming between September and the end of December last year. Fake appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (April 29) via videolink over Skype when he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for 10 years.

Judge Katharine Moore said it was necessary “to protect members of the public from sexual harm from you”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Man jailed for sex attack which had profound effect on teen victim

David Bowery. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.
Drive 24