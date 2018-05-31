Order made to protect public from convicted Norwich sex offender

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man jailed after he admitted sexual offences against a teenage girl has been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brandon Fake, 21, met the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons but was under 16 at the time, on the internet and became involved in a sexual relationship.

Fake, of Elizabeth Fry Road, Norwich, was jailed for 27 months in March after he previously admitted three counts of sexual activity of a child and meeting a child following sexual grooming between September and the end of December last year. Fake appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (April 29) via videolink over Skype when he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for 10 years.

Judge Katharine Moore said it was necessary “to protect members of the public from sexual harm from you”.