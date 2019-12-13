Car seized with motorist arrested by police team targeting organised crime

A car was seized and a motorist was arrested after being stopped by a policing team targeting serious and organised criminal activity.

#sentineleast stopped a vehicle with 1 arrested and charged for disqualified driving, no insurance and no MOT pic.twitter.com/KnHU9Ce0Lq — Operation Sentinel (@OpSentinel_) December 12, 2019

Having launched in the eastern area in October to provide an enhanced coverage of the Suffolk road network, the Operation Sentinel East team has been proactively disrupting "serious and organised criminal activity."

And on Thursday, December 12 the team stopped a vehicle in the Lowestoft area.

On Twitter, the Operation Sentinel East team said: "Sentinel East stopped a vehicle with one arrested and charged for disqualified driving, no insurance and no MOT."

Operation Sentinel initially launched in the south Suffolk area earlier this year, but now has dedicated teams in the west and the east of the county.