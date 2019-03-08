Machetes, samurai swords and daggers - the weapons among more than 200 knives surrendered in amnesty

More than 200 knives were seized as part of Operation Sceptre in Norfolk.Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

More than 200 knives have been seized during a week of action aimed at reducing knife crime.

Norfolk police was one of 44 forces involved in Operation Sceptre between Monday March 11 and Sunday March 17 – a national campaign which took place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

During the week officers held a knife surrender initiative where people were able to hand over knives at public enquiry offices across the county without fear of prosecution.

A total of 237 knives were handed in, including machetes, samurai swords, daggers, hunting knives and flick knives.

127 of the blades were handed in to the force in Norwich.

Officers also carried out high visibility patrols targeting those who carry knives. There were 114 stop/searches with 26 knives seized and 11 people arrested for possession of a bladed article. Four of those have since been charged. They are:

·Aaron Evans, aged 36 and of Blickling Road in Norwich. Evans has also been charged with possession of a Class A drug.

·Jordan Drake, aged 18 and of Bulls Lane in Gorleston.

·Kobi Simmons-Cunningham, aged 21 and from London. Simmons-Cunningham has also been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of cannabis.

·Peter Hallam, aged 44 and of Shipfield in Norwich.

In addition, officers conducted test purchases at local retailers in conjunction with Norfolk County Council Trading Standards. Two venues failed to ask for identification before selling large knives to someone over the age of 18 and were issued with words of advice.

Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: “Reducing knife crime and the violence associated with it is a priority both nationally and here in Norfolk. In one week a significant amount of knives have been surrendered, preventing them from getting onto the streets of Norfolk or into the wrong hands, whilst a further 26 knives have been seized and taken off our streets.

“Only in the last few days we have seen the impact knife crime can have on communities with the stabbing of a teenage boy in Mountbatten Drive in Norwich.

“Investigations are ongoing but this incident highlights how important it is to target those who carry knives to prevent it from happening again. It is also vital we continue to work with our Safer Schools Partnership to educate young people about the risks carrying a blade can bring.

“Police tactics alone will not prevent knife crime and solutions must involve action from education, health, social services and communities themselves. We all have a duty to protect our communities from harm and keep them safe.

“If you know someone who carries a knife, then please contact police. One call could help protect them or potentially save someone else’s life”

If you suspect someone is carrying a knife please call Norfolk Police on 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Crimestoppers is an independent charity and will not take any personal details and the call cannot be traced.