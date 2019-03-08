Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Machetes, samurai swords and daggers - the weapons among more than 200 knives surrendered in amnesty

PUBLISHED: 10:18 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 27 March 2019

More than 200 knives were seized as part of Operation Sceptre in Norfolk.Picture: Norfolk Police

More than 200 knives were seized as part of Operation Sceptre in Norfolk.Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

More than 200 knives have been seized during a week of action aimed at reducing knife crime.

More than 200 knives were seized as part of Operation Sceptre in Norfolk.Picture: Norfolk PoliceMore than 200 knives were seized as part of Operation Sceptre in Norfolk.Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk police was one of 44 forces involved in Operation Sceptre between Monday March 11 and Sunday March 17 – a national campaign which took place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

During the week officers held a knife surrender initiative where people were able to hand over knives at public enquiry offices across the county without fear of prosecution.

A total of 237 knives were handed in, including machetes, samurai swords, daggers, hunting knives and flick knives.

127 of the blades were handed in to the force in Norwich.

More than 200 knives were seized as part of Operation Sceptre in Norfolk.Picture: Norfolk PoliceMore than 200 knives were seized as part of Operation Sceptre in Norfolk.Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers also carried out high visibility patrols targeting those who carry knives. There were 114 stop/searches with 26 knives seized and 11 people arrested for possession of a bladed article. Four of those have since been charged. They are:

·Aaron Evans, aged 36 and of Blickling Road in Norwich. Evans has also been charged with possession of a Class A drug.

·Jordan Drake, aged 18 and of Bulls Lane in Gorleston.

·Kobi Simmons-Cunningham, aged 21 and from London. Simmons-Cunningham has also been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of cannabis.

Chief superintendent Dave Marshall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.Chief superintendent Dave Marshall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

·Peter Hallam, aged 44 and of Shipfield in Norwich.

In addition, officers conducted test purchases at local retailers in conjunction with Norfolk County Council Trading Standards. Two venues failed to ask for identification before selling large knives to someone over the age of 18 and were issued with words of advice.

Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall said: “Reducing knife crime and the violence associated with it is a priority both nationally and here in Norfolk. In one week a significant amount of knives have been surrendered, preventing them from getting onto the streets of Norfolk or into the wrong hands, whilst a further 26 knives have been seized and taken off our streets.

“Only in the last few days we have seen the impact knife crime can have on communities with the stabbing of a teenage boy in Mountbatten Drive in Norwich.

“Investigations are ongoing but this incident highlights how important it is to target those who carry knives to prevent it from happening again. It is also vital we continue to work with our Safer Schools Partnership to educate young people about the risks carrying a blade can bring.

“Police tactics alone will not prevent knife crime and solutions must involve action from education, health, social services and communities themselves. We all have a duty to protect our communities from harm and keep them safe.

“If you know someone who carries a knife, then please contact police. One call could help protect them or potentially save someone else’s life”

If you suspect someone is carrying a knife please call Norfolk Police on 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Crimestoppers is an independent charity and will not take any personal details and the call cannot be traced.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Emergency services called after crash involving van

Emergency services were called to crash involving a van in Wymondham. Pic: JP Asher.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Ten Bells up for sale amid fears for pub’s future

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street is up for sale. Picture: Archant

‘Chataholic’ hairdresser swaps stories for silence to help homeless people

Dereham Hairdresser, Jane Rice-Smith is doing a sponsored silence for The St Martins HousingTrust, homeless charity. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Residents express shock after 200 plant cannabis farm found in quiet village

Over 200 cannabis plants were found at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham. Picture: Breckland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists