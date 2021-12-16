Video
CCTV captures moment 5ft tall Nutcracker solider is stolen from outside pub
- Credit: The Wenns Chop and Ale House
A 5ft tall Nutcracker soldier has been swiped from outside a pub and the moment was captured on CCTV.
Two of the statues had been placed outside The Wenns Chop and Ale House in King's Lynn as part of its Christmas decorations, but one was taken on Wednesday (December 15) just after 10pm.
The CCTV footage shows a man carrying it under his arm down the street.
The pub opened on Saturday Market Place in February 2020, but after a month in business it was forced to temporarily close due to Covid.
It has been a non-stop rollercoaster of restrictions ever since and as a result they decided to go all-out for Christmas 2021.
This includes 35,000 lights inside and outside the pub, real Christmas trees and the two Nutcracker soldiers, which were tied down with wire.
Lawrence Thetford, manager, said: "We wanted to showcase the pub and its potential this Christmas.
"We are distraught as it was one of the main pieces of our display and we are left with one now looking lonely and sad."
Anyone with information should contact police in the Op Solve team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/93179/21.