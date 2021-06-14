Seller took motorbike for one last ride – and did 119mph on NDR
Published: 7:44 AM June 14, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
A motorcyclist was caught doing almost 120mph when taking his machine out for one final spin before selling it.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the rapid rider doing 119mph on the NDR on Sunday.
The motorcyclist was on the bike for one last ride before selling it, but the day "didn't end well" for them after being spotted by police.
On the same day, NSRAPT's east team also stopped another dangerous rider who had committed a number of offences.
Officers found it had defective brakes, exhaust and lights, as well as no number plate.
The rider initially tried to make off from police, but he was later found hiding and slapped with a traffic offence report.
