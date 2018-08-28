Search

Advanced search

Former wrestler Zak Zodiac found guilty of threatening Wetherspoons staff

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 13 December 2018

Zak Bevis Picture: Nick Butcher

Zak Bevis Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A former wrestler who was refused entry to a Norwich pub after jumping into a river has been found guilty of using threatening behaviour towards staff who had refused to let him back in.

The Queen of Iceni pub. Photo: Steve AdamsThe Queen of Iceni pub. Photo: Steve Adams

Zak Bevis, 27, and William Stonehouse, 63, had been drinking with a group of friends at the Queen of Iceni pub on Norwich’s Riverside complex.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court was told Bevis had jumped into the river but was then stopped from re-entering the pub.

It was alleged that Bevis had made various threats to staff who were preventing him from getting back into the pub, including telling one staff member “I will do you” and another that he would “snap your neck”.

Bevis, who the court heard had competed as a wrestler under the name Zak Zodiac, had denied three counts of using threatening behaviour following the incident on August 2 this year.

City magistrates found Bevis not guilty of making threats to snap the neck or kill one of the staff members, but he was convicted of two counts of threatening behaviour during the incident.

The court was told Stonehouse “tried to prevent” his friend from being arrested by grabbing hold of an officer before being taken to the ground.

Stonehouse was found not guilty of one count of using threatening behaviour on the day but was convicted of two counts of assaulting police officers who the prosecution had said he bit and poked in the eye.

He had already admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Bevis, of Gould Road, Eaton, was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay £60 compensation each to the two staff members he was convicted of being threatening towards.

Stonehouse, of Hungate Street, Aylsham, was ordered to do 70 hours’ unpaid work over the next 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the police officers he assaulted, £200 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Jacqui Appleton, who represented both defendants, said Bevis had been of “hitherto good character” and had spent a “considerable amount of time in a police cell” following his arrest.

In terms of Stonehouse, she said there had been a “lack of premeditation” to the offences which happened “extremely quickly”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Revealed: A serial conwoman’s trail of deceit

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Updated Primary pupil taken to hospital after emergency services called to Norwich school

Police and ambulance services attended Lakenham Primary School and Nursery over concerns of the safety of a student. Picture: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

It’s the question every child, and one Norwich writer, is asking. Is it really nearly Chrismas?

Is It Really Nearly Christmas by Joyce Dunbar and Victoria Turnbull

Lowering the drink driving limit does not equal fewer accidents, new UEA study finds

Reducing the drink driving limit does not necessarily reduce the number of road traffic accidents, a new study involving the University of East Anglia has found. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘Her life was cut short’ - Family face first Christmas without ‘brave daughter’ who defied medical expectation

Julie Barber, Wymondham, with her daughter Charlotte Barber, shortly before her death earlier this year. Photo: Julie Barber
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast