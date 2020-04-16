Search

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

PUBLISHED: 05:47 17 April 2020

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Supplied

A woman with a long-standing drug addiction is to be sentenced after she supplied an undercover police officer, a court has heard.

Sarah Harcourt and Adam Webster took wheelchair bound Stephen Dooley from the Vauxhall day centre before pushing him to Chapelfield Gardens where he was robbed in 2013. Pictured: Photo: CCTV footage. SupppliedSarah Harcourt and Adam Webster took wheelchair bound Stephen Dooley from the Vauxhall day centre before pushing him to Chapelfield Gardens where he was robbed in 2013. Pictured: Photo: CCTV footage. Suppplied

Sarah Harcourt, 31, admitted supplying cocaine and diamorphine to an undercover officer on November 19 last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Harcourt’s co-defendant, her partner Jonathan Knights, was now deceased and “no longer plays a part in these proceedings”.

Harcourt who lived with Knights at Woodlands Avenue, Framingham Earl, appeared at court via videolink on Thursday (April 16) when she admitted both offences.

Jonathan Goodman, representing Harcourt, said his client has an “unenviable record” but insisted she was not a drug dealer.

Mr Goodman said Harcourt and Knights were “quite clearly not drug dealers” but “frankly collateral damage” in an operation where an undercover officer “pressured” them into letting him have some of their drugs.

He said: “This is a lady who was simply, in her own way, trying her best to help out a fellow addict”.

Mr Goodman has requested that Harcourt, who has been in custody since her arrest, be granted bail so she can attend her partner’s funeral.

Judge Andrew Shaw, who conducted the hearing over Skype with the crown court in lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, said Harcourt will be brought back before the court on Friday (April 16) for a bail application.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 9 when the court also hopes to have an update in terms of confirmation on the death of Knights, who would have turned 43 this month.

Harcourt has a long list of previous convictions and was in August 2013 jailed for four years for her part in a “despicable” crime where she and an accomplice wheeled a quadriplegic man to a city park in his wheelchair and robbed him of £6 or £7 he kept in a bag.

Jailing Harcourt, who admitted robbery and kidnap, Judge Anthony Bate said: “This was a despicable joint crime driven by self-centred greed and as usual an utter disregard for your victim’s feelings.”

Co-defendant Adam Webster, then of William Kett Close, Norwich, was found guilty of both offences following a crown court trial and was sentenced to six years in prison.

