Man due to appear in court charged over city woman’s murder

A man charged with murder following the death of a Norwich woman will have the chance to enter a plea later this year.

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police at Charnwood Street in London last month after concerns for her welfare were raised.

The former Heartsease High School pupil, who lived at Motum Road, Norwich, until July last year, was found inside the property. A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Paul Vissers, 40, of Charnwood Street, London, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey in London on June 9 for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH).

Two women, aged 48 and 32, have also been arrested in connection with her death.

They have been released under investigation.

In a tribute, Miss Kidd’s sister Gina, 59, has described her as a “bundle of fun”.