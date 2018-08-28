Norwich woman kicked out at police officer after she went ‘totally berserk’

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A woman went “totally berserk” and kicked a police officer in the leg after he attempted to arrest her partner when police were called to a domestic incident, a court has heard.

Officers attended Angela Todd’s home address at Gresham Road, Norwich, following reports of a domestic incident.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the call had been made by a third party - not by Todd or her partner - on January 11 this year.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, said it was while police were dealing with her partner that the 51-year-old became “aggressive and agitated”.

She said: “She was trying to stop her partner from being arrested by police.”

Miss Small said the defendant went across to the police officer and kicked him in the leg. No injury was caused.

When interviewed Todd admitted going “totally berserk” and had not intended to kick out but accepts she did.

She said she suffers from explosive bipolar disorder.

Todd pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker when she appeared in court on Friday (February 1).

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said Todd, who has explosive bipolar disorder, had been trying to stop her partner from being arrested.

He said her partner, who had his own mental health problems, had been looking to self harm when police arrived which was the “final straw”.

Magistrates ordered Todd to pay £50 compensation to the officer.

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act those who assault emergency workers now face up to 12 months in jail.

Others who appeared in court on Friday charged with assaulting emergency workers included;

• Jordan Smith, 24, of Bromedale Avenue, Mulbarton, who will stand trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on April 9 after she pleaded not guilty to common assault of an emergency worker, a police officer, in Norwich on New Year’s Day this year.

• Joseph Bowman, 22, of Kent, appeared before city magistrates accused of assaulting a police officer in Norwich on January 14 this year.

No pleas were entered and the case was adjourned until February 15.