Woman jailed after hiding cocaine in a Kinder egg

Sonia Fox. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A woman was caught with a Kinder egg full of cocaine less than two years after being released under investigation in relation to other drugs offences, a court has heard.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Sonia Fox, 36, was found by police in the back of a van by police with a white Kinder egg containing 48 wraps of cocaine which were found to be of between 81pc and 83pc purity.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the offence in February this year came after she had been released under investigation following earlier drugs offences in 2018.

Mr Ivory said that on October 9, 2018 police executed a drugs warrant at an address in Shorncliffe Close, Norwich.

He said police arrived “making as little noise as possible” so as not to alert those inside that they were on their way to execute the warrant.

Mr Ivory said Fox was found in one of the bedrooms of the flat and looked to be concealing something.

Following a search of the property scales were found as well as a number of plastic wraps.

After Fox was searched she was found to have a quantity of heroin and cocaine with street values of £710 and £1030.

Officers also found mobile phones with texts containing details of drug deals on them.

After being released under investigation in relation to these offences, police became aware of Fox again after a friend of the defendant told an undercover officer that she had “good cocaine” in February this year.

Fox, of Eleanor Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Monday (July 27) via video link from Peterborough Prison after having admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs on October 9 2018.

She also admitted having controlled drugs with intent to supply on February 27 this year.

Jailing Fox for a total of four years and one month, Judge Andrew Shaw said drugs ruined people’s lives. He said Fox had been released under investigation for the 2018 offenses when she was found with the wraps in a Kinder egg in February this year.

He said it was “plain that you had a significant role” and while he accepted she was remorseful said that for those who deal class A drugs at this level only immediate custody was justified.

Damian Moore, mitigating, said she had no previous convictions for drug dealing offences.