Woman accused of butchers' shops damage fails to appear in court over Covid

Published: 12:57 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 1:33 PM February 12, 2021

Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom Fiddy - Credit: Tom Fiddy

A 30-year-old woman charged with criminal damage at butchers' shops across the county has had her case adjourned as she has Covid symptoms.

Gemma Barnes, of Dover Street, Norwich, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court having been charged with damaging two vehicles belonging to Hazel’s Butchers in Corbet Avenue, Norwich, between October 9 and 10 last year.

She has also been charged with damaging Litcham butchers shop, in Church Street, Litcham, between May 15 and 17, damaging Fiddy’s Butchers in Aylsham Road, Norwich on October 7 and Hayley’s Big Baps on Aylsham Road, Norwich, between October 7 and 8.

A woman has bee arrested after two attacks at butchers' stores in the county, includsing at Fiddy's Butchers on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom Fiddy - Credit: Tom Fiddy

Barnes also faced a separate charge of failing to comply with an instruction, during coronavirus restrictions, to leave the Neatmarket in Norwich on October 31.

But the court heard on Friday, February 12 she had reported having symptoms of Covid and was to undergo a test.

The case was adjourned until March 10 and Barnes was again granted conditional bail.