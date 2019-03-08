Search

Sister begged brother to 'come back' after he was floored in boxing match

PUBLISHED: 13:35 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 30 October 2019

Great Yarmouth boxer Jakub Kuba Moczyk. Photo: Magdalena Moczyk/Archant Library

Archant

The twin sister of a young man killed in an unlicensed boxing match begged her brother to "come back" after he was knocked out in the ring, a court has heard.

Kuba Moczy with sister Magdalena. Picture: Magdalena MoczykKuba Moczy with sister Magdalena. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known to his family and friends as Kuba, died after receiving a series of punches to the head in the third round of a bout at the Atlantis Tower Arena, Great Yarmouth, in November 2016.

Promoter Aurelijus Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, and medical provider Andrew Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, have denied health and safety failings at the event and are standing trial at Norwich Crown Court.

On Wednesday (October 30) the jury of nine men and three women were read statements by Pascal Bates, prosecuting, including one from Magdalena Moczyk, Jakub's twin sister, who said her brother was "so excited" to be taking part in his first public fight.

She said Jakub had been frustrated as, due to him being the lightest in his group, it had been hard to find the right opponent, with some fights having to be cancelled.

Prior to the fight she described how Jakub went to the Atlantis Tower Arena to have a medical check up but soon returned "because there was no doctor".

At this point she said Jakub didn't think the fight was going to go ahead, but it did and she said Jakub seemed "totally fine" when the contest started.

She said he had been "clearly winning the second round because his opponent was sick not once but twice".

Miss Moczyk described how at this point he was "over the moon" and "raised his arms being sure that he had won".

But she said that was the last time she saw him smile in her direction.

After being floored in the third round she said she and her mum started running to the ring. She was told to speak to him in Polish and said: "I was begging my brother to come back."

She said "everyone was saying it was just a punch" and he will "come back soon".

The court has heard Jakub was rushed to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston and put in intensive care but died of his injuries two days later.

Miss Moczyk said Jakub was "everything" a perfect brother could be.

The trial, which is expected to last a week-and-a-half, continues.

