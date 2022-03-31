Robert Lovett, who has been jailed after admitting theft and common assault. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man walked into a Norwich newsagents and tried to steal the till during a night-time raid, a court has heard.

Robert Lovett, 42, went into Fields Newsagents in Tombland and lifted the till from the counter after a confrontation with the lone member of staff.

Norwich Crown Court heard Lovett ran out of the store and was chased by the shop worker, who was pushed to the floor by Lovett when he tried to grab the till back.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the member of staff received minor injuries.

He said: "He attempted to prevent Lovett leaving the area but he was pushed and fell to the floor."

Mr Youell said Lovett picked up the till off the floor and ran away.

Lovett tried to force his way into the device but, having failed, he dumped it near to the back of the store and fled the area.

Mr Youell said the till was later recovered following the raid, which happened at about 10pm on February 1 this year.

Police were called and officers recognised Lovett from CCTV footage.

He was located at his home address with an "irate" taxi driver outside, as he had not paid for the trip.

Lovett, of Godric Place, Norwich, who has 58 previous convictions for 102 offences, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (March 31) having admitted theft and common assault.

Jailing Lovett for 16 months, Judge Maureen Bacon said it had been a theft which had involved intimidation "and the use of force" on a sole worker at a store late at night.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Lovett knew workers at the shop where there had been an argument about money, after which he took the till.

He accepted there had been a degree of intimidation and a tussle but insisted it had been a "brief incident".