News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Till raider jailed for late night raid at city newsagent

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:10 PM March 31, 2022
Robert Lovett, who has been jailed after admitting theft and common assault.

Robert Lovett, who has been jailed after admitting theft and common assault. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man walked into a Norwich newsagents and tried to steal the till during a night-time raid, a court has heard.

Robert Lovett, 42, went into Fields Newsagents in Tombland and lifted the till from the counter after a confrontation with the lone member of staff.

Fields News, Tombland, Norwich.

Fields News, Tombland, Norwich. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Norwich Crown Court heard Lovett ran out of the store and was chased by the shop worker, who was pushed to the floor by Lovett when he tried to grab the till back.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the member of staff received minor injuries.

He said: "He attempted to prevent Lovett leaving the area but he was pushed and fell to the floor."

Mr Youell said Lovett picked up the till off the floor and ran away.

Lovett tried to force his way into the device but, having failed, he dumped it near to the back of the store and fled the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather
  2. 2 Vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage to Roys store
  3. 3 'A tough decision' - Norwich takeaway closing after six months
  1. 4 Norfolk pub 'absolutely packed' as it reopens with new owners and refurb
  2. 5 Missing 38-year-old woman found safe and receiving 'medical support'
  3. 6 Why you should take a meter reading before April 1
  4. 7 Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'
  5. 8 £30,000 contract awarded to councillor's friend branded 'inappropriate'
  6. 9 Cold winds to hit Norfolk with chance of snow
  7. 10 Covid test centres across Norfolk and Waveney set to close

Mr Youell said the till was later recovered following the raid, which happened at about 10pm on February 1 this year.

Police were called and officers recognised Lovett from CCTV footage.

He was located at his home address with an "irate" taxi driver outside, as he had not paid for the trip.

Lovett, of Godric Place, Norwich, who has 58 previous convictions for 102 offences, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (March 31) having admitted theft and common assault.

Jailing Lovett for 16 months, Judge Maureen Bacon said it had been a theft which had involved intimidation "and the use of force" on a sole worker at a store late at night.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Lovett knew workers at the shop where there had been an argument about money, after which he took the till.

He accepted there had been a degree of intimidation and a tussle but insisted it had been a "brief incident".

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Edward Allen, of Russell Scientific Instruments in Dereham, which is set to close

'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham beach has been awarded a blue flag. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Darren Eadie and Steve Pymm outside Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Norwich

Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon