Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Snooker centre bike thief caught on CCTV walking into lamppost

PUBLISHED: 14:11 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 09 May 2019

Woodside Snooker Centre on Woodside Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Woodside Snooker Centre on Woodside Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Archant

A clumsy criminal was caught on camera walking into a lamppost before stealing a bicycle, a court heard.

Daniel Grix, 41, was picked up on CCTV going into Woodside Snooker Centre on Woodside Road, Norwich with a drink, Norwich Magistrates Court heard.

The camera then spotted him walking out "straight into a lamp post", before stealing the bike.

The court heard the victim left his orange mountain bike in the bicycle rack at the centre but left to find it missing.

Paul Roach, prosecuting, said the owner of the snooker centre reviewed the CCTV and identified the moment of the theft.

Grix, of Chapel Lane, Foulsham, appeared before city magistrates on Thursday (May 9) when he pleaded guilty to an offence of taking a bicycle without consent on February 21 this year.

He also admitted theft of various items from Spar shop in St Augustines on December 16 last year.

That put him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in December last year following an offence of theft from a shop.

Grix also admitted the breach.

You may also want to watch:

Stephen Poole, for Grix, said his client has been an alcoholic and a drug addict who had since stopped taking drugs and has got himself a job.

Mr Poole said the CCTV showed Grix, with a can of drink, walking into the snooker centre before waking out "straight into a lamp post".

He said that was the state Grix was in when he took the bike but "doesn't remember it".

He said he did not intend to steal the bike but accepted he had.

Colonel Howard Gill, chairman of the bench of magistrates, said it was "not the crime of the century" but caused inconvenience to the victim.

Grix was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the owner of the bike and £50 compensation to the Spar shop.

He was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

- Grix has also been charged with burglary in Norwich in October 2018, theft of a motor vehicle in Norwich in October 2018 and fraud by false representation, also in October 2018.

Those matters were sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 6.

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Man taken to hospital following two car smash

One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Norwich venue named among country’s best loved historic pubs

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman spent brother’s money on shopping and university fees, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists