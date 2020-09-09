‘It’s cool’: teen clubber’s boast after knocking out police officer

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant. Archant

A teen clubber knocked out a police officer and then bragged about it while being taken into custody, a court heard.

Police were alerted when Calvin Garwe, 19, was shouting towards bar staff outside the Sugar and Spice nightclub in Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard police tried to calm Garwe down but the defendant responded by being verbally abusive towards them.

Barnaby Shaw, prosecuting, said Garwe was told to leave but he pushed the officer away and swore at him.

Mr Shaw said police tried to take hold of Garwe’s arm but he pulled his right arm back and punched the officer in the jaw, felling him immediately and causing him to lose consciousness for several seconds.

Garwe was arrested and on the way to custody said it was “cool” that he had punched an officer and warned others that they would get punched.

Mr Shaw said Garwe was found to have white powder on him which he had thought was cocaine, having paid £80 for it, although it was found to be paracetamol.

Garwe, of The Ridings, Norwich, appeared for sentence on Wednesday having previously admitted assault of an emergency worker on July 18 as well as attempted possession of class A drugs on the same date.

Garwe, who has six convictions for 11 previous offences, including possession of an imitation firearm, admitted a raft of other matters including, on March 26 this year, driving without due care and attention, using a vehicle without insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise that in accordance with a licence, drug-driving, and possession of cannabis on December 1 last year.

Judge Stephen Holt said police officers were “out there to protect people, to protect members of the public and people like you who attack them should expect custodial sentences”.

But he told Garwe he was going to give him “one last chance” and imposed a sentence of six months in a young offenders’ institution suspended for two years.

He was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work, 25 days rehabilitation activity and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

John Morgans, mitigating, said one of the most significant factors was that he was a young man, adding there was an awful lot more to him than just the offences he had admitted.