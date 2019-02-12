Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Taxi driver admits drink-driving with young passenger in his car

PUBLISHED: 17:56 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 15 February 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A taxi driver caught drink driving with a young passenger in his car was still over the limit the morning after having a litre of vodka, a court heard.

Concerns had been raised about Ovidio Coardos, an ABC taxi driver, after he went into a Co-Op and bought vodka on the morning of January 22, seeming to be under the influence already.

Coardos, 49, was found by police in his car on Dereham Road in Norwich in the vicinity of Larkman Lane.

“There was a young female passenger in the back,” prosecutor Josephine Jones told Norwich Magistrates Court.

“The defendant admitted he had consumed a litre of vodka the previous night and had finished drinking about half 10.”

Coardos, who admitted drink driving, was breathalysed and provided a lower reading of 66mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating for Coardos, said he had “fallen foul” of general ignorance about the length of time alcohol takes to leave your system.

“He had a bit of a session the night before and was clearly unaware even after nearly 12 hours there was still alcohol in his system,” he said.

“He accepted he did smell of alcohol, and he had gone into the shop to buy vodka for the following night.

“The problem is, he was over the limit. He is now off the road with a ban today and his employers are losing a very good driver. They obviously can’t continue to employ him because he is going to lose his licence and City Hall will take away his taxi licence.

“Like many people in this court he doesn’t understand how slowly alcohol egresses from your system.

“People just do not get it. You can’t just have seven or eight hours kip and go out to your car and it will be fine.”

Coardos, of Catton Grove Road, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, costs of £40 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

The scene of a crash between a cement mixer and VW Golf on Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Jail for inmate who had improvised weapons in his cell at HMP Norwich

Byron Paris: Pic: Norfolk Police

TEAM NEWS: Alex Tettey injury hammer blow and doubts over Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann for Bolton

Norwich City will aim to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists