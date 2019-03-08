Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Teen who hacked TalkTalk on trial for stealing people’s personal data and selling it to criminals

PUBLISHED: 14:39 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 01 April 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A 19-year-old who was involved in hacking TalkTalk used his computer skills to make a “substantial fortune” by stealing people’s personal data and selling it to criminals, a court heard.

Elliott Gunton, who was convicted of hacking TalkTalk when he was 16, was having his computer use monitored by police when they discovered he was profiting from selling hacked data and making hundreds of thousands of pounds in crypto currency, which is a form of digital money, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Kevin Barry, prosecuting, described Gunton as an “extremely able and skilled” computer hacker, who was using the personal data he obtained to pass on to criminals.

Mr Barry said: “He has been deeply involved in extensive criminal activity with a view to making a large profit.”

He added: “The defendant took complex and sophisticated measures to conceal or cover up his activity online.”

He said that Gunton even boasted about the cash he was making as in one Twitter post he wrote: “Having lots of money is cool, but having a lot of money without people knowing is cooler.”

He added: “As skilled and able the defendant is, he left behind clues. Despite his considerable efforts to hide his ill-gotten gains police have traced crypto currency worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

He said Gunton had never submitted a tax return or declared any earnings but had access to funds that most people would consider a small fortune.

Gunton tried to claim he got the money by trading in crypto currency but Mr Barry said the prosecution alleged it was profit made from selling recently acquired data to others.

He said personal data could be used by those criminally minded for their own ends: “Once they have control of your device or account they can do what they like with it. They can send messages to people that follow you and say what they like. It can be very serious.”

He said hackers exchanged ideas on a forum and said that Gunton was active on the site: “Computer hacking has become big business.”

He said it was not the first time Gunton had been caught hacking computers and said when he was 16 he was involved in hacking TalkTalk.

He added: “He is willing to use his undoubted talents for criminal purposes. He has done so before and the prosecution say he has done it again.”

Gunton is charged with five counts including charges under the Computer Misuse Act 1990,

The charges include supplying profile user names and email accounts believing that they were likely to be used to commit or to assist in the commission of an offence.

Gunton is also charged with transferring, concealing or disguising criminal property, namely crypto currency. knowing or suspecting it to constitute a person’s benefit from criminal conduct.

He is also charged with breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

The offences are said to have taken place between April 2017 and April 2018. Gunton has denied all charges.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed due to crash involving ambulance and car

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

QPR sack Steve McClaren ahead of Canaries clash

Steve McClaren has reportedly been sacked ahead of QPR's game against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists