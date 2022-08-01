Jamie Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Peter Walsh

A man "hell bent" on stabbing his neighbour to death had been driven by anger not by a delusional disorder, a jury has been told.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, is accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Dean Allsop who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Facebook

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.

On Monday (August 1) Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, gave his closing address to the jury in which he said they should find the defendant guilty of murder.

He said: "The facts of this case are truly shocking and not easily forgettable."

Mr Jackson said no-one could be "unaffected" by this "violent killing" of a "plainly devoted family man" which was "carried out in broad daylight" by a "loner" who was socially awkward.

Jamie Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Crosbie, who has been assessed as suffering from a "delusional disorder", has not given evidence in the trial.

Mr Jackson said the only issue for the jury was to decide whether Crosbie's "culpability or responsibility for the murder of Dean Allsop can be reduced to the lesser offence of manslaughter by means of diminished responsibility".

He said that while the defence psychiatrist said there was a "substantial impairment" in the defendant's ability to "form rational judgement and to exercise self-control", the prosecution psychiatrist disagreed.

Jamie Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Peter Walsh

Mr Jackson said the prosecution psychiatrist had concluded Crosbie was capable of forming rational judgement and exercising self-control.

He said he was therefore not suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning.

Mr Jackson said Crosbie was "capable of forming an intention to kill" and that when he stabbed Mr Allsop twice in the neck he had done so to "finish off" Mr Allsop.

Jamie Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And then on learning from police that he had killed Mr Allsop, the court was told Crosbie showed "obvious pleasure on hearing that his intention to kill had clearly been successful".

Mr Jackson told jurors to look at the similarities between the incident in April last year and an earlier incident, in June 2018, when Crosbie armed himself to chase after Mr Allsop, who had put rubbish in his wheelie bin.

Jamie Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Jackson said Crosbie was suffering from "extreme anger" and a "festering sense of injustice" from years before, with the only difference being that in 2021 "he was successful in his ambition of killing Dean Allsop".

The court has heard how, after the attack on Mr Allsop started, his son, Mikey Allsop, ran off to tell his mother what was happening, before returning to the scene with a machete.

Mr Jackson said that when confronted by Mikey, a younger man with a bigger weapon than he himself had, the defendant retreated and re-armed himself.

The prosecutor said Crosbie had been acting rationally and had exercised "self-control" in doing so and insisted that you "cannot divorce the episode with Mikey from the attack on Dean as a whole".

Mr Jackson said it was not a delusional disorder which had been driving him.

He said the murder of Mr Allsop was driven by "violent anger" with Crosbie "hell bent" on killing the victim.

Mr Jackson said: "It was anger that drove this murder not the delusional disorder".

Crosbie is also accused of the attempted murder of Louise Newell, Mr Allsop's partner, and her neighbour Kerryn Kray.

Mr Jackson said both had been attacked because they were an "impediment" for Crosbie who wanted to "kill anyone who stood in his way just as those two women then did".

Jamie Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop. He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Ms Newell and Ms Kray.

The trial continues.