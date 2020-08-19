Search

Advanced search

Updated

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

PUBLISHED: 13:46 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 19 August 2020

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

Archant 2014

A top solicitor admitted on Wednesday taking almost £2m - after being duped by lottery scammers.

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2013, admitted the fraud in court on Wednesday. Photo: ArchantHugh Lansdell, pictured in 2013, admitted the fraud in court on Wednesday. Photo: Archant

Hugh Lansdell, 71, pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to fraud by abuse of position between August 2015 and July 2017.

Lansdell, of The Close, Norwich, was a senior partner at Hansells until 2017, when a colleague became suspicious and his fraud was exposed.

He began taking money from clients’ accounts after becoming convinced he had won a lottery - and needed to pay fees to secure his “winnings”, the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal said in a judgment last year.

But he was the victim of scammers and when things went wrong, he relied on the “power of prayer and the guidance of God” the tribunal found, which led to “very serious errors of judgement”.

Hansells offices in Tombland, Norwich. Photo: GoogleHansells offices in Tombland, Norwich. Photo: Google

He took around £1.5m from his clients and £350,000 from two north Norfolk charities where he was a trustee.

•How did it happen?

The solicitor, who lives in The Close, Norwich, received a letter in 2015 telling him he had won £825,000 in a lottery.

He replied to the promoters who told him he had in fact won £1.825m and he needed to pay them fees to get his money.

Over the next two years he plundered his clients’ accounts, making 59 payments to try to gain his fictional winnings.

He took some of the cash from the estates of the deceased whose families trusted him to organise their affairs.

On February 26, 2016, Lansdell also sold £88,000 worth of assets belonging to another client’s private trust and took the money.

Then in November that year, he sold stocks worth £102,500 belonging to the Charity of Lillian Armitage where he was the clerk and pocketed those funds too.

Then between June 2016 and June 2017, he took more money from another charity of which he was the clerk.

This time he sold assets worth £247,000 belonging to the Poor’s Allotment charity in Sheringham and kept the cash.

In mitigation to the tribunal, Lansdell’s representative said: “His misconduct was committed in consequence of a deception perpetrated upon him by others who were engaged in serious criminality.

“He had a genuine belief that he had won a substantial prize in a lottery. His intention was always to replace the sums which he had misappropriated once that prize was finally received.

“At the time relevant to the allegations he was suffering from a serious mental illness.”

•What happens now?

After the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal concluded, the Crown Prosecution Service was asked to look at whether there should be a criminal prosecution of Lansdell.

They decided there should be and at his first appearance in court on Wednesday, his solicitor Michael Cole, said his client pleaded guilty.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting, said the matter was not suitable to be dealt with in the magistrates’ court due to the amount of money involved at £1,963,659.44.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and will be heard at Norwich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.

Mr Cole said there would be psychiatric reports available which would form part of the Lansdell’s mitigation.

Hansells has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Station cafe reopens on popular walking trail

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

‘We won’t survive’: shops to make formal complaint over ‘disastrous’ car ban

Mark Hedge is one of the businesses backing a complaint over the car ban in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘A brilliant six years’ - Owners of popular pub and hotel say final farewell

Former owners of The George Pub in Dereham Rebecca and Gareth Williams with their sons Hayden and Stanley. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

City to kick-off pre-season against MK Dons before heading to Germany

Norwich City's players in pre-season training at the Lotus Training centre, from left, Alex Tettey, Przemyslaw Placheta, Josh Martin and Danel Sinani Picture: Norwich City FC

Gran gets first ever points after online speeding course fails THREE times

Marilyn Carrick, 75, of Hevingham, had three attempts at the speed awareness course, but due to technical difficulties with the Zoom meeting, was unable to complete her course on time.