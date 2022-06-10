Police continue to hunt wanted man from Norwich

Police are continuing to hunt a man from Norwich who has been wanted for more than two weeks.

Robert Francis, 54, was on day release from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk when he failed to return.

Francis did not return to a designated meeting point in Norwich at 3pm on Tuesday, May 24.

He is in prison for burglary offences.

Francis is described as white, 5ft 8in, of medium build with brown eyes and long hair.

He has a tattoo on his right cheek of a dot and another on his right wrist that reads ‘Tracey’.

Francis is known to frequent the Norwich area.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Francis, but to call police immediately if they believe they have seen him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.