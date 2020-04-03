Teens have Norwich robberies sentencing hearing adjourned

The case of three teenagers who were due to be sentenced later today for their parts in a pair of city centre robberies that happened in the space of a few minutes has been adjourned,

The first robbery was near Vue at 3pm on Sunday, January 12 when a teen was threatened and had a necklace stolen before a second robbery in Castle Gardens, between 3pm and 3.15pm, when another teen was threatened and had a watch stolen before an attempted robbery against another victim on the same date.

Benjamin Huckerby, 19, of Mill Lane, Keswick, Levi Licorish, 18, of Music House Lane, Norwich and Lucas Philpott, 19, of no fixed address have all admitted their parts in the offences, with Huckerby also admitting possessing cannabis, and were to be sentenced today (April 3), but the case has been adjourned in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and there is currently no new date for sentence.