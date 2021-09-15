Man accused of rape at party told woman 'none of this happened'

Published: 12:39 PM September 15, 2021

Former UEA student Joachim Greene has gone on trial accused of rape at a party at the campus in Norwich. - Credit: Mike Page

A man accused of raping a woman at a Norwich university party told her “none of this happened”, a court has heard.

Joachim Greene, 21, had been at a party at the University of East Anglia (UEA) when the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was said to have been raped and sexually assaulted.

Greene, of Campion Way, Sheringham, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied rape in January 2019.

He also pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault by penetration and another of sexual assault on the same date.

The jury of nine women and three men were read statements on Wednesday, September 15 by Will Carter, prosecuting, including one from a student at the UEA who described the complainant as her best friend.

Shortly before 12.50am, she received a call from another friend of the woman asking if she could go and see her.

She said her best friend was in “a terrible state, crying uncontrollably” and was “hysterical”.

The woman said that before Greene left he told her "it’s a pinky promise - none of this happened”, the court heard.

Mr Carter read a statement from the woman's mum, who received a call from her daughter at just after 1am that morning saying “I don’t know how to tell you, but something terrible has happened to me”.

There was also a statement from her best friend, who was studying at another university nearby and who said the woman called her crying.

She told her “he was all over me”.

The trial continues.