Teenager jailed for six years over Norwich triple stabbing

CCTV of stabbing in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich for which Thomas James (inset) has been jailed. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary/Submitted

A teenager who stabbed three people including a doorman in Norwich's nightclub district has been jailed for six years.

Thomas James, 18, of Bolton Road in Norwich, pulled a knife to stab one man in the chest and arm and a second man in the torso during a dispute in Prince of Wales Road.

Shop security guard Alan Gray, 61, suffered a knife wound in the stomach as he grappled to restrain the attacker on October 9 last year.

CCTV of doorman Alan Gray moving in to grab knifeman (in black T-shirt) as he attacks another person on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Submitted

James, who has previous convictions for robbery, wounding and possession of a knife, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday having previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding and possession of a knife in a public place.

Recorder Guy Ayers said his previous convictions meant he represented “a risk of serious harm to others” for which he received an extended period of three years.

Thomas James has been jailed for six years over stabbings in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The court heard police had been alerted to a group of around five men fighting near to Bar and Beyond.

Prosecutor Richard Potts said James was seen to reach into his trouser pocket and lunge forward causing a laceration to the victim’s arm and buttock area.

The teenage victim was also later found to have sustained a one-inch laceration to the chest area, leading officers to believe he could have lost his life.

CCTV of doorman Alan Gray tackling knifeman after Prince of Wales Road stabbings. - Credit: Submitted

The court was shown CCTV footage that captures James pulling out a knife pocket on a second occasion, near Demos Continental Off Licence, while looking at a second victim aged in his 20s, mouthing something toward him before stabbing him in his armpit.

As Thomas entered the stairwell to flats above the off-licence, Mr Gray kept him pinned against a window until police arrived to arrest him.

Alan Gray who says he now wears a stab vest for the first time in 40 years working as a doorman. - Credit: Simon Parkin

The judge commended the doorman for his bravery in stepping in to apprehend James at considerable risk to himself.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said James had “not gone in search of a confrontation” but that a dispute had developed between him and his friends and another group.

“His actions were governed by a loss of control and a surge of anger,” he added.

But sentencing him, Recorder Ayers said: “Having armed yourself with a weapon before you went out that evening you have chosen to use it.

“I also have to note that you have been before the court on previous occasions.

“It is my judgement that you do satisfy the criteria for dangerousness and that you do represent a significant risk of serious harm to others.”

Demos Continental convenience store and Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road where stabbings took place. - Credit: Simon Parkin

DC Jordan Lowe, from Norfolk Police, said: “It’s always shocking that young people in our county carry knives and act violently in this way, displaying such a lack of regard for someone’s life. The injuries caused to the victims could easily have been life threatening.

“This kind of violence will not be tolerated, and Norfolk police will seize on every opportunity to gather evidence and bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice.”