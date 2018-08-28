Police pursuit ends in crash and drone hunt
PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 05 January 2019
A police pursuit though Norwich ended in a crash and a drone search after one of the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.
Officers attempted to stop a blue BMW that had been seen acting suspiciously on Dereham Road at about 11.30am, on Saturday, January 5.
The car failed to stop resulting in a pursuit around the Earlham estate.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car on Beverly Road after around five minutes.
An 18-year-old male was arrested for driving otherwise in accordance of a licence, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
Another occupant fled the scene with officers calling in a drone unit to support the hunt.
Police are appealing for information and witnesses to contact 101 with the reference 05012019-128.
