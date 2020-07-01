NHS worker’s parked car written off by mystery driver

NHS worker Nicola Gibson holding up a grill she believes came from the car which crashed into hers . Picture: Nicola Gibson Archant

An NHS worker said she was horrified to discover her parked car, which she used to deliver prescriptions during lockdown, had been written off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car, parked on Linford Drive in Eaton, was written off. Picture: Nicola Gibson The car, parked on Linford Drive in Eaton, was written off. Picture: Nicola Gibson

Nicola Gibson, 43, bought a Nissan Note three months ago to work as pharmaceutical delivery driver for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

But last Wednesday, after hearing a “tremendous bang”, Ms Gibson, who also works as an NHS medical photographer, found the car was completely destroyed.

Nicola Gibson bought the car to make deliveries for the NHS. Picture: Nicola Gibson Nicola Gibson bought the car to make deliveries for the NHS. Picture: Nicola Gibson

It had been parked outside on Linford Drive, a 20mph zone, in Eaton.

Ms Gibson said a witness saw a driver swerve into the car before leaving the road.

The extent of the damage led Ms Gibson to believe the motorist must have been driving “recklessly”.

On the driver’s side, every panel had been ripped off and the front wheel was squashed into the car.

You may also want to watch:

The car, which is worth around £1,500, was written off.

Ms Gibson said: “I was horrified when I saw the damage as the driver must have been going extremely fast and then swerved, even though it is a straight and unobstructed road.

“My car was completely written off and I had only bought it for the NHS deliveries I am doing. I just can’t get my head around it.

“It has made me feel really miserable as there is an enormous financial burden, the hassle of sorting out another car and the stress of dealing with insurance.

“It makes me think that the person who did that was not particularly great for driving so irresponsibly and then not leaving a note.”

While insurance will cover the cost of the car, Ms Gibson, who has not made a claim in 20 years, said the cost of her plan will increase by 40pc.

She said: “I just want the person to come forward so I can make a claim against their insurance. At the moment, the weight of it all rests on me.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed the incident was being investigated. Anyone with information should contact 101.