Search

Advanced search

NHS worker’s parked car written off by mystery driver

PUBLISHED: 13:44 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 01 July 2020

NHS worker Nicola Gibson holding up a grill she believes came from the car which crashed into hers . Picture: Nicola Gibson

NHS worker Nicola Gibson holding up a grill she believes came from the car which crashed into hers . Picture: Nicola Gibson

Archant

An NHS worker said she was horrified to discover her parked car, which she used to deliver prescriptions during lockdown, had been written off.

The car, parked on Linford Drive in Eaton, was written off. Picture: Nicola GibsonThe car, parked on Linford Drive in Eaton, was written off. Picture: Nicola Gibson

Nicola Gibson, 43, bought a Nissan Note three months ago to work as pharmaceutical delivery driver for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

But last Wednesday, after hearing a “tremendous bang”, Ms Gibson, who also works as an NHS medical photographer, found the car was completely destroyed.

Nicola Gibson bought the car to make deliveries for the NHS. Picture: Nicola GibsonNicola Gibson bought the car to make deliveries for the NHS. Picture: Nicola Gibson

It had been parked outside on Linford Drive, a 20mph zone, in Eaton.

Ms Gibson said a witness saw a driver swerve into the car before leaving the road.

The extent of the damage led Ms Gibson to believe the motorist must have been driving “recklessly”.

On the driver’s side, every panel had been ripped off and the front wheel was squashed into the car.

You may also want to watch:

The car, which is worth around £1,500, was written off.

Ms Gibson said: “I was horrified when I saw the damage as the driver must have been going extremely fast and then swerved, even though it is a straight and unobstructed road.

“My car was completely written off and I had only bought it for the NHS deliveries I am doing. I just can’t get my head around it.

“It has made me feel really miserable as there is an enormous financial burden, the hassle of sorting out another car and the stress of dealing with insurance.

“It makes me think that the person who did that was not particularly great for driving so irresponsibly and then not leaving a note.”

While insurance will cover the cost of the car, Ms Gibson, who has not made a claim in 20 years, said the cost of her plan will increase by 40pc.

She said: “I just want the person to come forward so I can make a claim against their insurance. At the moment, the weight of it all rests on me.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed the incident was being investigated. Anyone with information should contact 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Race Circuit. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Race Circuit. Photo: James Bass

Police called to sudden death at flats

Paragon Place in Norwich where a person died suddenly. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Theatre Royal to axe 113 jobs

It is understood that the Norwich Theatre Royal will cut 113 jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL