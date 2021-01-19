Killer jailed for life after murder of man in 'explosion of violence'

Published: 1:12 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM January 19, 2021

A man who murdered a former friend with a piece of concrete "in an explosion of violence" has been jailed for life.

Police were called to Clapham Wood, off Drayton Road, in Norwich just before 5.15am on June 22 last year where they discovered Daniel Littlewood with severe head injuries.

Paramedics were called but Mr Littlewood, 40, later died at the scene.

Norwich Crown Court heard Mr Littlewood had been struck over the head three times with a large piece of concrete by Andrew Forbes, 39, following an argument.

On Tuesday, Forbes was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 12-and-a-half-years to be served.

Will Carter, prosecuting, said Forbes had gone to get a pizza after the killing, although found the takeaway was closed.

Mr Carter said he was to tell police: “Domino's was closed. How dare they be closed after I’ve killed someone.

“I was hungry. You kill someone and you get hungry don’t you.

“I had worked up an appetite.”

In fact Forbes had also asked the police operator to “bring some pizza” after they were called about Mr Littlewood’s death.

Mr Carter said Forbes and Mr Littlewood had both been staying at Treeview Court on Crome Road in Norwich which is a supported living facility which supports people with mental health problems.





The court heard Forbes and Mr Littlewood, who was vulnerable having suffered mental health issues from his late teens, were neighbours and had got on “reasonably well”.

But he said there had been an incident where Mr Littlewood “kicked Forbes’ door a few weeks prior to the murder” and had also threatened to "do Daniel" on another occasion.

Forbes, who had previously taken class A drugs, relapsed after a worker at Treeview Court, who he had become “infatuated with” left to return to Hungary.

Mr Carter said his behaviour had become “increasingly odd” and started taking crack cocaine again.

On June 21/22 Forbes was upset and sent “crying emojis” to the former worker, who he was friends with on Facebook, telling her he missed her.

Mr Carter said Forbes contacted a woman to get drugs for him and went out with Mr Littlewood to take drugs on June 21/22.

The court heard Mr Littlewood had made comments about the former worker who had since left, prompting Forbes to hit him over the head with a large piece of concrete.

Forbes, of Crome Road, Norwich, appeared in court for sentence on Tuesday (January 19) having previously admitted murder.

Sentencing him to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 12-and-a-half years, Judge Stephen Holt said Forbes "snapped and in an explosion of violence you killed him".

Judge Holt said Forbes' actions had "devastated" the lives of Mr Littlewood's father and sister was was something he would have to live with for the rest of his life.

Prior to being sentenced, the court heard a victim impact statement from Mr Littlewood’s father Owen, who was coming to terms of the loss of his wife - Daniel’s mother - in April.

He said: “To say 2020 was a tough year is an understatement.”

He said the Christmas just gone had been “so very, very tough. I can’t put into words how I felt”.

He said: “I can’t change what’s happened, but it’s so hard every minute of every day.”

Owen, who did not attend the hearing, said his son “didn’t have a good life” and was “sad to think he would never live to be the man he could’ve been.

“The chance was taken away from him the way my son was taken away from me.”

The court was told how following the killing Forbes first told the woman who had got him and Mr Littlewood drugs that he "needed her help".

Forbes told her he had killed someone.

He then contacted the worker who used to work at Treeview Court, telling her what he had done and that he would be "going away for 25 years".

Forbes told staff at Treeview Court after dropping to his "haunches" while holding soft toys that he had "killed someone".

Police were contacted by staff with Forbes telling police he had "killed my neighbour".

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said Forbes suffered abuse as a child and had ongoing mental health problems that have plagued both his young and adult life.

Mr Thompson said the mentioning of the worker who had left led to an explosion “that led to the tragic outcome”.

But he insisted there was no premeditation or planning.

He said was a momentary or “very short lived” intention.

A letter Forbes had written to the judge was also read out, stating that he was sorry and how he wishes he could change what happened.

He begged for the forgiveness of Mr Littlewood’s family.