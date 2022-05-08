CCTV of a possible witness to a murder in Suffolk Square in October, 2021 has been released by police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Investigations into a Norwich murder are continuing.

The body of 63-year-old Leslie Smith was found inside his Suffolk Square flat on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

A police forensics van parked on Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: DB

His death was initially treated as unexplained until a post-mortem revealed Mr Smith may have suffered an injury.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on October 24, 2021 and while the cause of death remains inconclusive, unlawful injury cannot be ruled-out.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry and have been working to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Smith’s death.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said enquiries were "ongoing".

CCTV footage has been released which shows a man carrying a backpack walking in Park Lane, off Earlham Road, on October 5 last year, shortly before 7.40pm.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or maybe themselves in the footage or who has information about the incident.

Two people, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder in October but were released under investigation.

Information to police on 101.