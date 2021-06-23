News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teenager in court accused of murdering his grandmother in city fire

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:42 PM June 23, 2021   
Vera Croghan, aged 89, who died in a fire at her home on Unthank Road Norwich

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a fire at her Norwich Unthank Road home. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

A teenager accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a house fire in Norwich has been further detained at a secure mental health unit.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road.

Forensics teams are continuing to investigate a fatal house fire in Unthank Road in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to a fatal house fire in Unthank Road in December last year. - Credit: Archant

Four fire crews were initially sent to the scene at around 6.40am on December 11 last year. 

Police were also called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property. 

Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, Norwich, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, June 23 for the consideration of a further mental health remand.

The teenager, who has also been charged with the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, the victim's son and father of the accused, and of arson.

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

He was detained at Northside House, a secure mental health unit, following a court hearing last month.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut
  2. 2 'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped
  3. 3 Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts
  1. 4 Part of A47 closed after concerns for woman’s welfare
  2. 5 Fresh calls for action over 'unacceptable' queues at A11 roundabout
  3. 6 'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street
  4. 7 Hundreds flock to see exotic birds in Yarmouth bushes
  5. 8 Norfolk man found drunk at wheel twice in less than a month
  6. 9 Holidaymakers rescued after boat lodged under bridge
  7. 10 Bargain Hunt films at Norfolk collectables shop

It was agreed on Wednesday that Croghan would be remanded at the unit for a further 28 days so he could undergo more assessments.

A plea and trial preparation hearing in the case is due to be heard at the crown court on July 16.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been praised by chef Galton Blackiston.

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Rhona Seal

Rare condition kills 'amazing' lorry driver

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon