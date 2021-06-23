Published: 12:42 PM June 23, 2021

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a fire at her Norwich Unthank Road home. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

A teenager accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a house fire in Norwich has been further detained at a secure mental health unit.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road.

Emergency services were called to a fatal house fire in Unthank Road in December last year. - Credit: Archant

Four fire crews were initially sent to the scene at around 6.40am on December 11 last year.

Police were also called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property.

Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, Norwich, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, June 23 for the consideration of a further mental health remand.

The teenager, who has also been charged with the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, the victim's son and father of the accused, and of arson.

Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

He was detained at Northside House, a secure mental health unit, following a court hearing last month.

It was agreed on Wednesday that Croghan would be remanded at the unit for a further 28 days so he could undergo more assessments.

A plea and trial preparation hearing in the case is due to be heard at the crown court on July 16.