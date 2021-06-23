Teenager in court accused of murdering his grandmother in city fire
- Credit: East Anglia News Service
A teenager accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a house fire in Norwich has been further detained at a secure mental health unit.
Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road.
Four fire crews were initially sent to the scene at around 6.40am on December 11 last year.
Police were also called but, at around 7am, the body of Mrs Croghan was discovered inside the property.
Chanatorn Croghan, 19, of Northside, Norwich, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, June 23 for the consideration of a further mental health remand.
The teenager, who has also been charged with the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, the victim's son and father of the accused, and of arson.
He was detained at Northside House, a secure mental health unit, following a court hearing last month.
Most Read
- 1 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut
- 2 'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped
- 3 Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts
- 4 Part of A47 closed after concerns for woman’s welfare
- 5 Fresh calls for action over 'unacceptable' queues at A11 roundabout
- 6 'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street
- 7 Hundreds flock to see exotic birds in Yarmouth bushes
- 8 Norfolk man found drunk at wheel twice in less than a month
- 9 Holidaymakers rescued after boat lodged under bridge
- 10 Bargain Hunt films at Norfolk collectables shop
It was agreed on Wednesday that Croghan would be remanded at the unit for a further 28 days so he could undergo more assessments.
A plea and trial preparation hearing in the case is due to be heard at the crown court on July 16.