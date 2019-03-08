Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

PUBLISHED: 20:51 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:51 09 July 2019

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2004

Two Norwich men who are said to have netted almost £150,000 after money laundering for a gang of timeshare fraudsters have been ordered to pay back just £10 each.

James Andrew Barrass, 38, and Alan Frank Sharp, 66, had allowed their businesses to be used to take payments from the victims.

The 'calculated and cynical' frauds were committed between 2012 and 2015 from offices in Norwich, and later in Redditch and Bromsgrove, and took more than £800,000 from unsuspecting timeshare owners.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court last week confiscation orders the Proceeds of Crime Act were made against the fraudsters.

Barrass, of Manby Road, Norwich, was said to have gained a benefit of £69,350 from the fraud, but financial inquiries showed he had no realisable assets and a confiscation order was made in a nominal sum of just £10.

A nominal £10 payment was also made against Sharp, of Constitutional Hill, Norwich, whose benefit was said to have been around £79,000.

You may also want to watch:

In February last year at Stafford Crown Court Barrass was jailed for two years and Sharp was given eight months, suspended for a year.

Both men had admitted money laundering offences by fraudulently facilitating the control of criminal monies.

At the heart of the conspiracy was Brian Carr who had initially rented offices at Cavell House in Norwich in 2012.

Judge Jonathan Gosling ruled that Carr's benefit from the scam was around £830,000, but his assets were limited and made a confiscation order in the sum of £85,300.

Carr, 32, who was jailed for six years and eight months, had set up telephone and merchant chip and pin payment facilities, opened numerous bank accounts and produced letter headings in the names of the 'convincing sounding' companies using false details.

Initially he arranged for Barrass to provide card payment machine facilities through his shop-front painting business, Bullwell Services, to collect the 'fees' paid by the victims for which Barrass took a 20 per cent cut.

When Barrass' business lost the chip and pin card facility, Carr had then turned to Sharp to provide the same service through his furniture supply business, called Pro-Bio Markets Ltd, also in Norwich.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Cocaine-dealing dad caught by police after tyres blow out during NDR chase

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year. Photo: Norfolk police

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Officers forced to call off pursuit after dangerous car chase through Norfolk

The Renault Clio has been seized by police. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘High risk’ wanted man arrested following ‘nasty assault’

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich following an assault. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists